Laois Athletics News and Pics - May 5th

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Downey Nissan Track and Field

The Downey Nissan Laois Track and Field started with a bang on May 5th in St Abban's. This was the first night of a two day program covering all athletic disciplines. It was mostly sprints for the younger athletes on the night with some middle distance for the older athletes. There was a broad range of field events on offer and a lot of medals to be won. A full report is in the papers as usual. Well done to everyone

Leinster Novice and Masters Championship Road Race

A successful day for Laois at the Leinster Novice and Masters Championship Road Race in Gowran.

Of our six county teams entered on the day, three teams came home with medals, along with a lot of individual medals won by Laois athletes from various clubs.

John Fenlon (St Abban's) is Leinster Master Champion after finishing in first place in a blistering time of 19.08, not only winning first place overall, he was also first in the M40 age category, and first home for the Laois County team, comprising of the following team Members: Master Men County Team – second Place with 39 points: John Fenlon (St Abban's), Colm Burke (St Abban's), Stephen Hunter (St Abban's), Ciaran Keenan (Ballyfin)

Master Men Individual Results: John Fenlon (St Abban's) - 1st & M40 (1st); Stephen Hunter (St Abban's) – M35 (1st); Colm Burke (St Abban's) – M50 (1st); Ciaran Keenan (Ballyfin) – M45 (5th); Liam Byrne (St Abban's) – M45 (7th); Martin McDonald (Ballyroan Abbeyleix) – M60 (1st); Francis Flemming (St Abban's) – M60 (2nd); Paddy Harding (St Abban's) – M65 (3rd); Dinny Whelan (St Abban's) – M65 (4th) - Dinny just missed out on a bronze.

Master Men Club Team Results: St Abban's – 4th Place; Ballyroan Abbeyleix – 7th place.

John Fenlon, after running the Master’s men, felt 6km was not enough, and decided to step in to complete a club team for St Abban's and ran another 6km in the Novice Mens race finishing in 6th place overall and helping to bring his club team to a 4th place finish, however another successful medal for the Laois County Team finishing in 3rd place, with fellow Laois Athletes.

NOVICE MEN COUNTY TEAM – 3rd PLACE WITH 105 POINTS: John Fenlon (St Abban's), Sean Geoghegan (St Abban's), Tom Dunne (Ballyroan Abbeyleix), Richie Reid (Portlaoise), James Griffin (St Abban's) & Paul Burke (Ballyroan Abbeyleix).

Well done to the rest of the athletes who ran in the Novice men today: Noel Burke, John Kirwan, Shaun Maher all Ballyroan Abbeyleix, Andrew Kehoe of Ballyfin, Cathal Grennan St Michael's, James Nolan, James Griffin both St Abban's.

Novice Men Club Team Results: St. Abbans – 4th Place

With another large field of athletes in the Masters Womens 3km Race, there were quite a few successful individual medals won also.

Master Women Individual Results: Anna Duggan (Portlaoise) – F45 (3rd); Ann Nichol Waugh (St Abban's) – F50 (2nd); Colette Brennan (St Abban's) – F55 (2nd); Maura Fleming (St Abban's) – F60 (1st).

There were great performances all round for the Master’s womens Race, and congratulations to the following athletes who also competed in this race: Maria Cuddy, Julieka Cahill Reid, both from Portlaoise, Agnes Fennelly, Martina Peacock, and Michelle Harvey all from Ballyroan Abbeyleix, Colette English, Margo Dowling, Catriona McDonald, Deirdre Brennan, Mairead Moore, & Sinead Milton all St Abban's.

St Abban's had a hat-trick in the Master Womens race with three of their athletes winning individual medals in the 50+ age category, along with first place for a club team, and to finish on a high note coming first place for the Master Women County team, Well done Ladies.

Master Women Club Results: St Abban's – 5th Place, Portlaoise – 7th Place, Ballyroan Abbeyleix – 8th Place.

Master Women County Teams: Master Women – 5th place.

Master Women 50+ Category - 1st Place: Ann Nichol Waugh, Colette Brennan, Maura Flemming all St Abban’s athletes.

The competition was strong in the Novice Ladies 3km race with 35 ladies battling it out, Lisa Murphy Sweeney (St Michael's) had a super performance and unfortunately was just outside the medals finishing in 4th place in 10.59. Louise McEvoy also from St Michael's, along with Sinead Kelly, Mary Ellen Doyle, Sharon Buggy, Kate Bermingham, Carmel Hughes all from St Abban's all ran a superb race.

Well done to all athletes who not only competed individually and for their club, but also for their county. A great day out for Laois!

National track and Field League

Laois County entered a team in the National League last year for the first time in about 27 years. We are going to continue again this year and we will be contacting the clubs over the coming weeks. If you are interested in competing and over 16 years please contact your club for more details.

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Downey Nissan Track and Field Day 2, 12th May, St Abbans, Monavea

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Luggacurren 4k; 10th May, 7.30pm.

- Fit for Life Series 5k, Cullahill, Registration at 6.30pm in The Sportsman. 17th May

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Rossmore 4k, 24th May, 7.30pm.

- Fit for Life Series 5k, Ballyroan, Registration at 6.30pm, in Scully's Bar. 2nd June

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICTS AC

Well done Cian

The club would like to congratulate Cian McDonald, who won the trials for the International Youth Mountain Running Cup yesterday, April 29th. Cian now qualifies to represent Ireland in the International Youth Mountain Running Cup on June 24th. This will be held in Gagliano del Capo, the southeast region of Italy

South Leinster Schools

Well done to all club athletes who represented their schools yesterday in Day 1 of the South Leinster Schools Track and Field, which was held in Waterford.

A bus load of Heywood students travelled down to represent their school. Fionn Tobin took part in the shot putt, and did very well to place fifth. Niamh McDonald finished fourth in her 1500m race, just missing out on a spot in the Leinsters by one place. Sinead McEvoy ran well to place eighth in her 800m race.

Cian McDonald, who ran his first steeplechase race yesterday (1500m), won gold, allowing him to qualify for the Leinster Schools Track and Field.

Leinster Novice and Masters

Congratulations to all athletes that ran in Gowran recently. Our Masters women team of Martina Peacock, Agnes Fennelly and Michelle Harvey finished eighth overall. Our Mens team of Tom Dunne, Paul Burke, Noel Burke, John Kirwan and Shaun Maher finished seventh team in the novice. Tom and Paul were on the county team that claimed bronze. Martin McDonald won Gold in the M60 section of the Masters.

Training

Monday night Cullenagh woods 7pm start at the barrier. Tuesday Ballyroan GAA field 7:30pm.

EMO RATH AC

Training

Training for all our juvenile athletes continues every Monday night from 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Training on Friday nights for our older juvenile athletes continues from 7pm – 8pm. New members always welcome. There is also strength training on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30pm to 8.30pm and Laois Sprints training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings 11am to 12.30pm. With the indoor championships now out of the way, our track athletes have commenced the second cycle of their annual training plan and are gearing up for what we hope will be another successful outdoor track season.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. we are reminding all juvenile athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of seven years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 087-3493503.

OUGHAVAL AC

South Leinster Schools Track & Field Day 1

For the most part, it was the Minor & Junior students in action in the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford. Oughaval had three athletes out - Matthew Buggy representing Knockbeg, had a great outing in the Minor High Jump, Oisin Jago (Mountrath CS) took a bronze in the Junior 800 m, and Cathal Connaughton (Ard Scoil Trionoide Athy) came away with a bronze after a high flying 1500m Intermediate steeplechase. Well done Lads and good luck to those competing next week on Day 2.

Great Run Limerick

Liz Jago was in action on Sunday in The Barrington's Hospital Great Limerick Run. In all about 12,000 competitors from all over the country took part in the marathon, half marathon, relay team marathon and 10K events.

Now in its eight year it has become the biggest Irish calendar race event outside of The Dublin City Marathon. Liz finished the Half Marathon in 2:14:35. Great going once again Liz.

Training

Training continues every Monday evening 7-8pm for our younger athletes and Wednesday evenings 7-8pm for our older athletes @ Vicarstown Hall/GAA pitch.

PORTLAOISE AC

Killeigh 4 Mile

We had two athletes take part in this race on Friday. Noel Marum ran it in 23:02 and Olwyn Larkin in 28:55. It was a tough course with an uphill start and another hill for a mile at about 2.5 miles to finish downhill. Well done to you both.

Vicarstown Parkrun

Lucy Dunne was first lady this week and new PB time 24:53 right behind her was Patricia Naughton (2nd) in 25:08 , Elaine Moore (5th) 27:10. Sinead Curtis 6th 28:34 2nd week with a new P.B. Well done to all.

We had two Juniors running in this weekly run, although the morning was not great for fast running. David Faulkner was up with the leaders from the word go and worked hard to finish in 3rd place overall and a new PB. Luke Gibney also worked hard and finished well up and also recorded a new PB. Super running by both lads.

Portlaoise College Donal Walsh 5K Race

Portlaoise College recently held a 5K road race as part of a fundraiser for the Donal Walsh foundation. Fionn and Tiarnán Marum took part in this 5K held around the campus in Portlaoise College. Fionn led from the front and came home a clear winner, Tiarnán started off a bit slower but came through for second place. Well done to both lads for supporting a worthy cause.

Limerick Marathon

Congratulations to Cyril Cuddy finishing Limerick marathon fourth O-40, and 10th overall in a fantastic time of 2:47:23. Cyril has trained hard on a structured programme for this marathon, conditions were quite windy but Cyril was very happy with the result.

St Abban’s Open Sport

Well done to Seodhna Hoey who competed in St Abban’s on Monday taking silver in the woman's hammer.

Ned Buggy Memorial 4K

Another well supported run for the charity Pieta Houses. This was held over at St Abban’s AC and we had Julieka Cahill Reid, Richie Reid, Lilly Reid and Ursula O' Malley representing Portlaoise.

Leinster Novice & Masters Championship

Well done to all today in Leinster Novice and Masters in Gowran. We had one masters women's team with Maria Cuddy, Anna Duggan and Julieka Cahill Reid. All ran a very good race over the 3k and were 7th team to finish. Anna Duggan has a Leinster individual medal to add to her collection this year with 3rd place O-45 in the Master championship race.

Our only man in action today was Richie Reid who ran in Novice 6k race and finished in 17th position. Richie was 4th on the novice County Team with John Fenlon (St Abban's), Sean Geoghegan (St Abban's), Tom Dunne (Ballyroan Abbey), James Griffin (St Abban's) and Paul Burke (Ballyroan Abbey) who won bronze county team today in the Novice Championship. Great result lads.

Training

Tuesday 6-7pm and Thursday 6-7pm senior training all are welcome track Portlaoise College.

Tuesday 7-8pm and Thursday 7-8pm, Juvenile training track Portlaoise College

Monday evening 8.10 informal meet.

Please check our Facebook page Portlaoise AC for updates.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Schools South Leinster

Club members Grainne Lalor, Leah Tarpey, Ronan Hyland , John Hughes and Odhran Davis all represented Mountmellick Community School at the Schools South Leinster in Waterford. Grainne Lalor won gold in the 500M and silver in the 100M. Ronan Hyland won gold in the 800M. Well done to all. Ronan, Amy and Jane Hyland competed in the St Abban's Open Sports Day. Amy and Jane both qualified for the finals in their events. Ronan won gold in the 800M and silver in the 100M sprint. Another day of great performances from the Hyland siblings!

Training

Training every Monday evening in Kilcavan 6pm to 6.45pm and every Thursday evening in Johnsgrove 6 to 7pm. All welcome.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Club Open Sports

The 22nd annual Club open sports had an excellent turnout from near and far on a sunny bank holiday Monday, with many fine performances on show. It was St Laurence OToole’s who won overall on the day to take the Monavea Shield back to Carlow. Many thanks to all our volunteers who turned up to help on the day, it is very much appreciated. It was great to see the meet being run so efficiently especially with the fine turnout and the large programme of events. The good weather helped also.

Elsewhere over the week, Amy Brennan, representing Castlecomer community school was 3rd in minor girls 100m Hurdles at the south Leinster school track & field championship. Nessa Millet showed some great early season form in taking the bronze medal in the 400mh in 61.08 in the British University championships, representing Loughborough university. Nessa was then part of the Loughborough 4x400m team who took gold in a time of 3.46.37.

Leinster Novice and Masters Road Championships

It was a successful day for the club in Gowran for the Leinster Novice and Master road championships with many medals being won by club members. In the master men’s 6k John Fenlon won overall and 1st m40, Stephen Hunter 2nd m35, Colm Burke 1st m50, Liam Byrne 7th m45, Francis Fleming 2nd m60, Paddy Harding 2nd m65 and Dinny Whelan 4th m65. The Club team of John, Colm, Stephen and Liam were 4th. John, Colm and Stephen made the county team which finished 2nd. In the Novice men’s John Fenlon ran again finishing 6th, with Sean Geoghan 9th, James Griffin 27th and James Nolan 42. The four novice men made up a club team who finished 4th. John, Sean and James Griffin were scorers for the county novice team who took the bronze.

In the master women’s 3k Colette English was 9th overall and 6th f40, Margo Dowling 8th f40, Catriona McDonald 10th f35, Mairead Moore 7th f45, Deirdre Brennan 13th f40, Ann Nichol 2nd f50, Colette Brennan 2nd f55 and Maura Fleming 1st f60. The overall master club team of Colette, Margo and Catriona were 5th. In the novice women’s 3k Sinead Kelly finished 10th, Mary Ellen Doyle 20th, Sharon Buggy 31st, Kate Birmingham 33rd and Carmel Hughes 35th. Well done to all.

JF Sports Fit4Life league

The Fit4Life Summer League gets underway on Wednesday 10th May in Luggacurren. Please arrive early for registration which take place from 6.45pm in the local hall with the race starting at 7.30pm sharp. Application forms for the Summer Camp which is on early in August are available in the clubhouse.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

2017 Registration – It’s never too late

We are a very friendly hard working club that caters for all standards of runners. Whether you want to start running for the first time or indeed if you are training for a specific running event in 2017. Reminder. All Club Membership / Registration Now Due.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at The Heritage Killenard – meeting at 7pm in the car park. Thursday training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington (directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michael's AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.