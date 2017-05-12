Laois Athletics Weekly News and Pics - May 12

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Downey’s Nissan Track and Field

The Downey’s Nissan Laois Track and Field Day 2 took place last Friday evening in St Abban's, with mainly distance races for the juvenile althetes, and some throwing and jumping event on too. A specific report on this event will be covered in this paper. Well done to everyone who took part and to everyone who helped make this event a success.

National Track and Field League

Laois County entered a team in the National League last year for the first time in about 27 years. We are going to continue again this year and we will be contacting the clubs over the coming weeks. If you are interested in competing and over 16 years, please contact your club for more details.

Upcoming Races

- Midlands Inter-County Match, Friday 19th May 2017 (6.30pm). Tullamore Harriers Stadium. Events for U-9s to U-14s.

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Fit for Life Series 5k, Cullahill, Registration at 6:30pm in The Sportsman. 17th May.

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Rossmore 4k; 24th May, 7:30pm.

- Fit for Life Series 5k, Ballyroan, Registration at 6:30pm in Scully's Bar. 2nd June.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

The Deadman’s Dash 2017

Even though the numbers were down on previous years the temperature was well up, the sun shone and the clear blue skies overhead made for the best day of the year so far. Conditions were perfect and even though it was tough to run in everyone took their task with great enthusiasm and endeavour as they tackled the 7k course through the backroads of Ballyfin.

Yes, on Sunday the 7th of May the running community in Laois tested the pulse of the Deadman’s Dash in Ballyfin for a fifth year and found that it was positively alive yet again.

The Johnny Ryan Memorial Cup, in honour of the late Johnny Ryan, went to eventual winner Stephen Hunter from the St Abban's Club, who was winning his first Deadman’s Dash. Over 150 Seniors, 11 Juniors for the third Junior Mile and many Juveniles descended on the townland of Ballyfin at The Deadmans Inn pub for the Deadman’s Dash, now in its 5th year.

It was a memorable day and it was great to see so many runners, young and old, back in Ballyfin pounding the road. After many years of hard work reviving the club, it is fair to say that this event has awakened a renewed support for athletics in Ballyfin and it was great to see the local community come out in support. Long may it last.

The kidsDASH races ran smoothly, with each kid getting a medal and refreshments after the race. It was a great sight to see such excitement in the faces of young and old.

It was close to 12.15pm and soon the Quad was on the road with lights flashing as they led the Seniors off on a merry chase. Up the hill they came in front of the Deadman’s Inn, a hill they would have to do twice for their sins, and turned off into the Ballyfin countryside before turning left onto the Portlaoise to Ballyfin Road at the 5k mark and up the grinding slope to the Deadmans Inn and the finish line. Pop Up Races were employed at the Dash for the first time and their large blow-up gantry was a welcome sight for the runners in the searing heat.

With so many people again for the 5th running of the event it was a challenge to fit everything in in such a tight area of ground but the allocation of a bus outside the Ballyfin Community Hall made life easier for everyone.

Afterwards refreshments were had in the Deadman’s Inn and The Johnny Ryan Memorial Cup was handed over by Neala Keating from Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating who were the main sponsors of the event. Prizes were given out and some great spot prizes up for grabs.

We hope everyone enjoyed the race, the hospitality and the craic and had a great time - and more to the point, did a great time!

Deadman’s Dash Senior Races

A field of over 150 runners took part in the Senior Race. In the Men’s Race Stephen Hunter from the St Abban's powered his way ahead of the field to win in a time of 24:11.Tom Dunne from Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District came home in 2nd place in a time of 24:58 and Ballyfin AC’s Liam Buggy stormed up the hill to finish in 3rd place in 25:23. Ballyfin’s Ciaran Keenan and Ribald Miller took 4th and 5th spots respectively.

In the Senior Women’s Race it was St Michael’s Lisa Sweeney who swept to glory in a time of 27:17 with Grace Reilly of Portlaoise in 2nd place in 27:47. St Abban's Colette English came home in 3rd place in 28:45 with Sinead Kelly and Paula Guinean in 4th and 5th spot.

2017 saw the first running of a Masters O-40 category and top spot went to the evergreen Martin McDonald for Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District and in 2nd place was the inform Joe Walsh from Portlaoise AC. In the Womens O-40 it was Sharon Buggy of St Abbans and Portlaoise Lucy Dunne who took the honours.

Well done all!

The Ballyfin AC Junior Mile

Ballyfin AC announced a new date in the Laois Running Calendar with the inaugural Ballyfin AC Junior Mile taking place in conjunction with the Deadman’s Dash back in 2015. The race has become a good guide to the form of these young runners.

Here are the placing from the day;

Junior Boys: 1. Cian McDonald (Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District) 5:21,82; 2. Dylan McLaughlin (Moyne AC) 5:44,41; 3. Colin Brennan (Mountmellick AC) 6:05,43

Junior Girls: 1. Niamh McDonald (Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District) 6:11,63; 2. Dearbhail Cuddy (Ballyfin) 6:23,44; 3. Jessica Brennan (Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District) 6:37,52

kidsDASH Races

For the kidsDASH race we had two age groups - ages 6-8 and 9-12 - and this proved to be a masterstroke with each age group having their own space to run to the best of their ability. Everyone enjoyed their race and all got a medal and were treated to drinks, fruit and refreshments afterwards.

A Big Thank You!

Just a few words of thanks on what was another great day for the Deadman's Dash, now in its 5th year. To our Main Sponsor, Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating and Neala Keating. The Deadman’s Inn, and Gerry & June Whelan, for their cooperation and providing the venue for the day. Brian and all the crew at Pop Up Races for their help on the day and over the last few weeks.

Other Sponsors - Patrick O’Rourke Chartered Tax Advisor, Frances Harney School of Speech and Drama, O’Rourke Kitchens & Furniture and Ballyfin Demesne and to all who sponsored the spot prizes Tullamore Harriers, The Active Body Clinic, Ladies Only Lifting and other prizes from The Odeon Cinema, Allbooks and the Portlaoise Leisure Centre. Dunnes Store's, Mountmellick Road & Tesco - providing fruit & water for the event. Laois Red Cross - always important to have their medical support.

... and everyone else who helped out in any way ie Laois Sports Partnership, Laois County Council, the Sands family for the Quad, Deegan Buses, Ballyfin Hall Committee & local Parish.

Also to all the local people who have mucked in to make the event possible - stewards, providing barriers, John Scully (Chairperson Laois Athletics), Committee members (too many to mention individually and parents who have done a great job in providing a good spread of refreshments for all to enjoy.

A special mention to all the club members and locals who helped out to make the event run smoothly. And finally but not least, all the great runners, young and old, who created a great spirit and buzz around the event, without whom there would be no Deadman’s Dash. Hats off to all who survived The Deadman’s Dash and here’s to 2018. All in all the event ran smoothly and the feedback has been good. Onwards and upwards!!!

Boyne 10k

Another great day out for Colin Maher on April 30th last at the Boyne 10k where he came home in 2nd place in a fine time of 32:31 just behind Slieve Gullion runner Paddy Hamilton. The run through the heart of Historic Drogheda and through the Boyne Valley had around 1,600 runners, a massive crowd! Well done again Colin.

EMO RATH AC

Track and Field Day 1

The club had a number of its older juveniles competing at Day 1 of the Laois Track & Field for 2017. Chloe Keenan won two silver medals, placing second in 60M sprint and Long Jump in the Girls U-13. Chloe’s sister Gillian won gold in the Girls U-18 high jump, with Aoife Daly second. Elaine Daly was second in the Girls U-18 Shot Putt and also second in the Senior Women’s Shot Putt, with Gillian third in the U\18 event. In the Senior Women’s relay Katie Walsh from Portlaoise AC kindly stood in to fill the final spot on our team, which comprised Aoife and Elaine Daly and Gillian Keenan. The girls ran a superb relay. Unfortunately as we only had three bona-fide club members the girls missed out on gold medals. In the Senior Men’s relay, Tom Buggy from St Abban's kindly stood in to assist our team of Eoin Keenan, Lee Mullen and Jack Fortune. The lads were very impressive, finishing well ahead of the chasing pack. Again, unfortunately as we had to call on another club to complete the team the lads missed out on the gold medals. Day 2 of Laois Track and Field will be next Friday and results will be posted next week.

Medals for Rebecca and Emily at National Community Games

Rebecca Balfe and Emily O’Neill-Delaney competed for Laois in the Marathon Event at Day 1 of National Community Games. The other members of the team were Dearbhail Cuddy, Ballyfin AC and Orla Fennelly, Oughaval. All of the girls ran superbly, with Dearbhail having the race of her life finishing 6th overall, and the team finishing fourth to secure fourth place medals. Well done girls a fantastic achievement.

Darkness into Light

Rebecca Balfe ran the Darkness into Light 5k at 4.15am on Saturday 6th May in Mountmellick. There was a huge turnout for the event with money raised going to Pieta House for suicide awareness.

Training

Training continues on Monday nights 6.45pm to 7.45pm for our younger juvenile athletes and 7pm to 8pm on Fridays for our older athletes. Strength training also continues on Wednesdays 7.30pm to 8.30pm in Vicarstown Hall and Laois Sprints training 11am to 12.30pm on Sunday mornings.

OUGHAVAL AC

Track and Field Day 1

All roads led to St Abban's Friday 5th of May, for the first day of the county championships. There was a fantastic county turnout. Even though the weather was a little cool at times , all in all it was a pleasant enough evening for the athletes.

First to take to the track for Oughaval, was up and coming track sensation, Ella Dunne. Like many of her previous races, Ella didn't disappoint and progressed easily through her heat and into the final of the U-11 60m sprint, where she took home the silver medal with a fantastic run. Ella is definitely one to watch for the future!

In the same age category for the boys, we had Cillian Whearty in the 60m sprint and in the Long Jump. Cillian put in a great evening's work and was unfortunate not to medal. We look forward to Cillian competing in the middle distance event next week.

The U-13s had Ava Foley in the girls category. Ava took on three events, the 80m sprint, the Long Jump and the javelin, in what was a grueling schedule and was just outside the medals.

The lads in the U-13 events were Luke Buggy, Aaron Foley and Blake Kemmy.

Luke ran a fantastic 80m sprint to get a place in the final, where he placed 4th. Luke also jumped his way into 4th in the Long Jump and 4th in the javelin. A tremendous effort from Luke, who is a good all rounder.

Aaron Foley was also in fine form, just missing out on a place in the 80m final, he went onto finish 5th in the Long Jump and also competed in the Javelin. We eagerly await Aaron's return next week, where he will compete, in his more favoured Shot Put event.

Blake Kemmy was finally back in an Oughaval singlet, after illness and soccer commitments with the Midlands team, hampered all of his Cross Country season. Blake didn't disappoint and looked as if he'd never stopped training. Blake eased his way into the 80m final where he placed 3rd for the Bronze. It was off to the Long Jump then, where he dug deep and managed to get the Silver medal. Lastly, he stepped up to his favourite event and retained his county title in the Javelin, throwing a new PB to get the Gold.

Our U-15s were Matthew Buggy and Oisin Jago. The lads had a busy evening. First up they competed in the 100m sprint, with Oisin taking the silver with a great run and Matthew coming home in a very credible 4th as he has just turned 13.

It was over to the pit then for the Long jump. Matthew doing what he does best, put in a mighty jump of 4.39m to claim the gold once again. The lads then had one last go for medals in the U-15 Javelin, with Oisin claiming Bronze and Matthew finishing in 4th. A great evenings work for both lads.

Sean Sheridan was our sole Junior competitor and Sean ran a terrific 1500m to come home in 5th. Sean also ran in the 4 x 100m relay, in which he ran a blistering final leg to clinch 3rd with his team. However because of the mixed clubs rule, Sean and the team unfortunately couldn't take to the podium.

Well done all and we look forward to good track and field season for Oughaval.

Community Games Marathon

Huge congratulations to Orla Fennelly and Oisin Jago. The pair were in action in Dublin on the 6th of May, where they represented Laois in the Community Games national finals in the mini Marathon.

Oisin finished in 17th in a time of 27.48. A superb achievement in such a strong field.

There was also joy for team mate Orla, as she and the Laois team consisting of Orla, Rebecca Balfe, Emily O'Neill Delaney and Dearbhla Cuddy placed in 4th, which won them a national team medal. Super achievement all round.

PORTLAOISE AC

Spink 5k

Richie Reid was second in Spink 5k in 16:40. Grace Reilly first lady in 18:25. This was the third of the Ballyroan Abbeyleix Series and three times for Grace Reilly taking first place. Great times also from Joe Walsh 18:54, Niall Collins 19:43, Anna Duggan 20:36, Olwyn Larkin 21:23, Alex McDonald 21:40, Patricia Naughton 23:13, Noreen Daly 24:52, Elaine Moore 25:49, Sinead Curtis 27:21, Margaret Mary Grant 27:21, Tracy Gavin 27:44, Michelle Howard 31:50, Suzanne Milley, 31:51.

Dundrum 5k

We had just one athlete in this Dundrum 5k. James Hamm was 4th overall in a time of 16:31. Well done James.

Laois Track & Field Day 1

Great night had by all in St Abban's and well done to all athletes who took part.

Portlaoise were represented with up to 40 Juveniles, many for first time. We won medals in sprints, silvers for Daniel Downey and Ollie McAuley in U-9 and U-11 60M, and a gold medal for first timer Esther Ubesie in U-13 100M.

We had a great go at the field events with the girls being coached by Eimear Healy in the high jump, with Tara Ring getting silver in the U-13. In the long jump we had gold for Daniel Downey with silver for Ollie Macauley in the U-9, and silver for Jack Delaney in the U-15. Katie, Amy and Fionn also picked up medals in the senior relays.

Our senior athletes who took part were Noel Marum and Patrick Marshall, and along with Junior athlete Fionn Marum they ran the 3K event getting a bronze in this team event.

Vicarstown Parkrun

Noel Marum was second overall this week followed by David Faulkner 3rd with another PB this week of 19.57. Also Jack, Kate and Tom Delaney had good runs with Tom with a new PB of 25.47. Well done to you all.

Darkness Into Light

Richie, Julieka and Lilly Reid, took part in this 5k along with many others from Portlaoise AC and hundreds more. This was held at 4:15 am on Saturday morning with all proceeds going to Pieta House. This was Part 1 of Richie’s journey this weekend to raise funds for Pieta House. Part 2 was cycle from Stradbally to Carlow and then to Dublin. So far they have raised more than €5,000 for Pieta House. Inspirational to say the least.

Deadman’s Dash 7k

Grace Reilly was out again at the Deadman’s Dash 7k and on a tough course she finished in 2nd Female in 27:47. Joe Walsh was our next athlete to finish and was 2nd Master in 28:05. Joe is on top form these days and running times he has not seen in a few years. Next up was Niall Collins in 30:37, followed by Maria Cuddy in 32:30, Alex McDonald 32:52, Lucy Dunne 35:30, Noreen Daly 36.50, Niamh Kavanagh 37:40, Ailish Kelly 37:48, Sinead Curtis 41:48. Our Juveniles did very well too. Jack Delaney was 8th in the junior mile and with over 50 running in the u12 800m Fionn Cuddy was 4th, Tom Delaney was 8th and Aoife Cuddy was 10th. Well done to all.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Track and Field Day 1

Well done to our athletes Aoife Hughes, Cathal McEvoy, Evanna Ryle and Grainne Lalor who travelled to St Abbans for Day 1 Laois Track & Field Championships. All athletes qualified for their sprint finals with Evanna finishing third in U-11 girls and Grainne finishing second in U-15 girls.

RKAC had seven athletes representing Mountmellick parish at the Community Games finals in Abbotstown today. First up was the Laois U-12 boys mixed distance relay team consisting of all RKAC athletes Aron Lawlor, Evin Bennett, Niall Lalor and Oisin Lalor who all put in a great performance in their heat. Next up RKAC athletes Rory Lalor and Odhran Dunphy together with St Abbans athletes Owen Cawley and Lee Murray were on the Laois U-14 boys team who finished 7th in their final. This was a fantastic result as all four boys will still be U-14 next year. Finally in a very exciting and close race the Laois U-14 girls team of Grainne Lalor, Grainne Cotter, Ava O' Connor and Helen Ikpotokin took home well deserved bronze medals. Well done to all athletes on brilliant performances and a very exciting and entertaining day!

Best of luck to Grainne Lalor and Ronan Hyland who will represent Mountmellick Community School in Leinster Schools in Santry on Wednesday 17th May.

Our annual 5K fundraiser will take place on Friday 30th June, runners and walkers all welcome, full details can be found on our Facebook page.

Training continues Monday evenings Kilcavan GAA field 6-7pm and Johnsgrove soccer pitch Thursday evenings 6-7pm.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Track and Field Day 1

It was a beautiful evening in Monavea for Day 1 of the county T&F championships with tough competition between the county clubs. Thanks to all those who participated and helped out on the night. We had several medal winners on the night, included among these were:

Cara English U-9 1st 60m 1st LJ, Emma Malone U-9 2nd 60m 3rd LJ, Fionnan Brennan 3rd U-9 60m, Timmy Bryne U-11 1st 60m, 1st LJ, Adam Farrell U-11 3rd 60m 2nd LJ, Eoin Cawley U-13 2nd 60m 3rd LJ 3rd Jav, Aisling Crawley U-11 2nd LJ 2nd Turbo Jav, Kate McGrath U-11 3rd LJ, Maya Brennan U-13 1st LJ 1st HJ 3rd Jav, Seoighe English U-15 1st LJ U-14 1st HJ 2nd Jav, Tiernan Patterson U-9 3rd LJ, Shane Buggy U-15 3rd LJ 2nd Jav, Sarah Graham U-16 1st HJ, Maebh Gallagher U-14 2nd HJ, Tom Buggy Jnr 1st SP, Cody Tunstead Jnr 2nd SP, Eabha Kehoe U-11 1st Turbo Jav, Sinead Kelly 1st 3k, Catriona McDonald 1st O-35 3k, Sharon Buggy 2nd O-35 3k, Colm Burke 1st O-45 3k, Bernard Graham 2nd SP, John Territ 3rd SP, Bernard Graham 2nd 56lbs, Gavin Condron 3rd 56lbs, Snr women 4x100m 1st, Snr men 4x100 2nd.

South Leinster Schools

Many of our juvenile athlete were out in force representing their schools in the south Leinster school’s T&F championship in Waterford. We had over seven winners with 12 athletes qualifying for the Leinster schools which takes place in two weeks in Santry. Performance of the day was Jamie Pender who ran a tactical 400m race in tough conditions to win and set a championship record of 49.3 for his first ever outdoor 400m race. Well done to all and best of luck at the Leinster Championships.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Maisy O’Sullivan ran a PB of 4.24.16 to win the 1500m in the Irish Milers open in Greystones. Maisy was also selected by Athletics Leinster for the Irish team to compete at the CSIT games in Riga, Latvia from 13-18 June.

Also in Greystones, Eoghan Buggy ran 49.82 over 400m for 2nd in the ’A’ race, Eoghan is showing some excellent early season form.

Stephen Hunter won the Ballyfin promoted Deadmans Dash 7k while others to represent club included Colette English, Sinead Kelly, Anthony Brennan, Sharon Buggy, Dinny Whelan, Carmel Hughes and Pauline Doyle.

Club Training

Club training on Tuesday and Friday 7.30pm-9pm. Fit4Life Monday and Wednesday 7.30pm.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Registration – It’s never too late

We are a very friendly hard working club that caters for all standards of runners. Whether you want to start running for the first time or indeed if you are training for a specific running event in 2017.

REMINDER: ALL CLUB MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION NOW DUE.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo house– meeting at 7:00pm in the car park. Thursday Training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington ( directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.



Ballyfin Deadmans Dash 7k

Well done to Lisa Sweeney who was first lady to cross the line in the Deadmans 7k race in Ballyfin with a great time of 27:17. Well done to Aileen Doyle who ran it in 36:27. great running Aileen, Well done also to Patrick Kelly who finished with a time of 40:24. Well done to you all from all in St Michael's AC.

Darkness into Light 2017

We would like to congratulate all those who took part in the Darkness into Light 5k runs super early on Saturday Morning at various local locations. We had a number of our club members and extended families participating and volunteering in both Mountmellick and Monastrevin supporting such a special cause. Well done from all in St Michael's AC.

Track and Field Day 1

Well done to all our athletes who took part and did very well at the Laois track and field day recently held at St Abbans.

Well done to Brian Chinda who won the boys U-9 60m sprint. Well done to Cillian Hoey who came joint 3rd in the same race. Well done to You both.

Well done to Patience Chindaqho who won the U-11 girls 60m sprint, Well done also to Brian Chinda who won silver in the boys U-8 long jump and Patience Chinda who won the U-11 girls long jump.

Well done to Owen Connolly who came first in the Senior men O-35 300m race. Well done Owen Connolly - Well done to all our athletes from all in St Michael's AC.

Leevale and Tipperary Walking Championships

Well done to John White who finished 5th recently in the 10k in the Leevale track and field event completing it in a great time of 54:34.Well done to John who also took part in the Tipperary Championships recently as a guest in the Senior 3k walk and he walked a great new PB of 14:20.

Great walking John. Well done from all in St Michael's AC.

All Ireland Community Games

Well done to the Laois Girls cross county team who secured a bronze medal at the community games on Saturday the 6th of May. Well done to Grainne Cotter and Helen Ipkotokin who both take home a bronze medal with the Laois team. Well done from all in St Michaels AC

Leinster Road Race 2017

Well done to all the athletes who took part in the leinster Road Races in Gowran Co Kilkenny. Well done to Lisa Sweeney who ran a great race and was very close to winning a medal in the Leinster Ladies Novice race, but came in a great 4th place over all in a time of 10:59. Well done also to Louise Murphy McEvoy who ran a great race also to come home in 27th in 12:37. A big well done goes to John Fenlon of St Abban's, who is in top form of late and won the Leinster Masters race in great style. Well done John, Great to see so many top quality runners from Laois doing so well in the Leinster Road Races. Well done to all St Michael's AC athletes and all Laois Athletes from all in St Michael's AC

Limerick Marathon 2017

Well done to Kevin Mulpeter Snr and Yvonne Kelly who completed the Great Limerick marathon recently.. Kevin ran a great race to obtain a new pb of 3:39. Great running by Kevin and congratulations on a PB well earned. Well done to Yvonne Kelly who ran it in 4:25. Great running by Yvonne. Well done to both Kevin and Yvonne from all in St Michael's AC.

Spink 5K

Part of the Run fit for Life Series Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District A.C. Well done to Noel Coss and Aileen Doyle who took part and ran very well in the Spink 5k on the 4th of May 2017. Well done to Noel who came home 7th overall in a great time of 18:04 and Well done to Aileen who came 39th overall in a time of 23:58. Well done from all in St Michael's AC.

Brendan Kinane 5K Race

Well done to Mark Hackett who came first O-40 and 8th overall in a great time of 16:55. Well done to Cormac Kavanagh who ran it in 18:06 a new PB. Well done also to Monica Corcoran who ran it in 19:38 and was first woman O-40 across the line. A big well done to Poppy Hackett who ran a great time of 20:36 and won a prize for coming in the top 3 of the junior woman’s category.

Well done from all in St Michael's AC.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

