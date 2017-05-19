Laois Athletics News and Pics - May 19

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Track and Field

Well done to any Laois athlete that has made the Irish Universities team to compete against Scotland in the International track and field. More details of the athletes involved and their events can be found in the club notes.

National track and Field League

Laois County entered a team in the National League last year for the first time in about 27 years. We are going to continue again this year and we will be contacting the clubs over the coming weeks. If you are interested in competing and over 16 years please contact your club for more details.

Upcoming Races

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday @ 9.30am.

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Rossmore 4k; 24th May at 7.30pm.

- Fit for Life Series 5k, Ballyroan, Registration @ 6.30pm in Scully's Bar. 2nd June

- Rosenallis 5k, Rosenallis, Friday 30th June, Registration @ 6.30pm

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Training

Monday night at Cullenagh Woods from 7pm, start at the barrier. Tuesday at Ballyroan GAA field from 7:30pm.

EMO RATH AC

Day 2 Laois T&F

Wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of our athletes at Day 2 of Laois Athletics T&F Championships. We had a small contingent of athletes at Day 2, but they certainly delivered the goods when it came to results. Elaine Daly made it double gold in the sprints, winning the Girls U-19 100M and Senior Women’s 200M events. Twin sister Aoife finished a close second in both events, but went one better in the long jump taking gold ahead of Elaine. Eoin Keenan also did a double gold performance, winning the U-18 High Jump and Senior Men’s Long Jump as well as bronze in the Boys U-19 100M. Eoins twin sister Gillian finished second in the Girls U-19 Discus and Third in the Senior Women’s Long Jump. Not to be out done Lee Mullen won Gold in the Boys U-19 100M and the senior men’s Triple Jump and a Silver in the Senior Men’s High Jump. Well done to our small contingent of athletes on winning seven gold medals and a host of silver and bronze medals. Just reward for all the hard work through the winter.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45-7.45pm for our younger juvenile athletes. There is training for our older athletes on Friday Nights 7pm – 8pm and Sprint training on Sunday mornings at Vicarstown. Strength training continues every Wednesday night 7.30pm – 8.30pm in Vicarstown Hall.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. We are reminding all juvenile Athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/Guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of 7 years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 087-3493503.

OUGHAVAL AC

Laois Championships Day 2

A few Oughaval athletes braved the horrendous weather conditions last Friday evening and competed on Day 2 of the Laois track and field championships held in St Abban's. We managed to bring home a few medals. The results are as follows.

Harry Browne 2nd U-10 boys 300m; Oisin Jago 2nd U-16 boys 800m; Aaron Foley 2nd U-14 shot putt. Cillian Whearty, Harry, Eamon, Dennis Browne - 3rd U-12 relay.

Conor Whearty, Ava Foley, Blake and Sasha Kemmy, Luke and Ella Dunne competed also.

Leinster School's Championships

We had a few of our athletes competing for their schools in Morton Stadium in Santry on the 17th if May. Oisin Jago was in the 800m and ran a fine race. The race had a blistering first lap of 60:02 and it was a tough competition, which was won in 2:00. Cathal Connaughton also ran a very good race and was ninth in the steeplechase. We'd like to send best wishes to Orla Fennelly who didn't travel due to a chest infection.

Cullohill Road Race

Wednesday 17th of May, saw Cullohill host the third race in the Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC road race series. Oisin Jago was 7th (1st Juvenile), and Sean Sheridan was 9th. Our ladies were also out and put in a good evenings run, well done also Liz, Karen and Susan.

Training

Training continues every Monday evening, 7-8pm for our younger athletes and Wednesday evenings 7-8pm for our older athletes @ Vicarstown Hall/GAA pitch.

PORTLAOISE AC

South Leinster Schools Track & Field

Great running by two of our Junior ladies in the south Leinster schools track & field championships, Louise Stack continues her great form in taking the 3000m title in a sprint finish, Amy Walsh also had a super run to come home 3rd in the same race. Well done to both girls.

Laois Track & Field Day 1

Well done to Seodhna Hoey who won not just one but three medals recently at the County Championship held at St Abban's, gold in the Senior and Junior women's shot put and gold in the women's weight for distance.

Laois Track & Field Day 2

We had 25 juveniles competing in a full range of events from distance and relays to high jump and shot putt. A record of 27 medals in total were won on the night. Along with the juveniles we had junior athletes take part. Katie Walsh was the star performer for our Juniors ladies at the weekend, Katie was 2nd in the girls 100m, 2nd in the Triple Jump, 2nd in the Javelin, 3rd in the discus, 3rd in the senior women 200m and Gold in the 100m relay (mixed team). This was a total of six medals, a great evening work in bad conditions. Well done Katie.

We had two junior boys competing, William Conroy was 2nd in the boys U-16 long jump and 3rd in the 800m. Jack Delaney 3rd in the U-16 high jump, even though he jumped the same height as the winner he ended up 3rd on count back. Well done lads.

Congratulations to all who competed on a very wet night and to parents and mentors who braved the elements.

Vicarstown Park Run

Top 3 to Portlaoise boys this week. Fionn Marum was first, just getting back after a recent injury in 18:21, 2nd Noel Marum in 18:29 and 3rd Trevor McCormack in 19:00. Robert Grant was 12th with a new PB time of 23:23. Ladies second place went to Patricia Naughton in 25:06 and Elaine Moore was fifth in 27:57.

Along with Junior athlete Fionn Marum, Luke Gibney also ran and was just outside his PB. Super running to both lads.

Mile End Parkrun London

Sinead Curtis took part in the Mile End Parkrun in London and was proud to wear her Portlaoise AC Singlet abroad, her first international Parkrun. 320 people took part, Sinead was was 65th female in 29.10. Report has it the tea and biscuits are lacking compared to Vicarstown. Well done Sinead.

Maynooth 10k

James Hamm travelled to Maynooth and was 6th in his category and 7th overall in 35:01.Well done James.

Searlait Memorial 10k

Anna Duggan travelled to Castlecomer to run this 10k and was 6th Female overall and 4th in her category. Great running Anna.

Open Fund Day

Portlaoise Athletic Club are hosting an Open Fun Day for all ages on Sunday, May 28th at the Portlaoise College Track, Harpers Lane from 2-5pm. The main event of the day is the Club Juveniles Relay Marathon. There will also be open activities for all on the day, from novelty races to fun field events. Entry is €2 per person and more details can be found on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/portlaoiseac

Training

Tuesday 6-7pm and Thursday 6-7pm senior training all are welcome track Portlaoise College. Tuesday 7-8 and Thursday 7-8 Juvenile training track Portlaoise College

Monday evening 8.10 informal meet. Please check our Facebook page Portlaoise A.C. for updates.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

County Track & Field Championships

RKAC had 12 athletes competing in Day 2 of the County Track & Field Championships in St Abbans on Friday night in very testing conditions. Although our numbers were small those who competed gave excellent performances and featured strongly in the medal presentations. Jane Hyland took silver in the Girls U-10 300M supported by sisters Aoibhinn and Orlaith McEvoy. Evanna Ryle won bronze in the Girls U-12 600M. Niall Lalor was first over the line in the boys U-12 600M. Rory Lalor, Odhran Dunphy and Cathal McEvoy all put in great performances in the boys U-14 800M. Grainne Lalor took silver and Ronan Hyland took gold in the U-16 800M categories.

Finally our athletes competed in the relays. Our U-12 girls Jane, Aoibhinn and Orlaith together with a St Abban's athlete were the first team home but missed out on medals as they were a mixed team. Our U-14 boys team of Rory, Cathal, Odhran and Niall took silver in the 4X100M. In the Boys U-16 relay Ronan, Odhran, John Hughes and Grainne won gold.

That concludes the 2017 Track & Field County Championships. Well done to everyone who competed over the two nights. Thanks to the athletes, parents and to Nessa and Carol for braving the elements. Thanks also to host club St Abban's and the County Board.

Well done to Grainne Lalor and Ronan Hyland who represented Mountmellick Community School in the Leinster Schools in Santryon 17th May. Grainne finished third in the Minor 100M and Ronan finished fourth in the Minor 800M. Fantastic running from both these terrific young athletes going from strength to strength.

Training

Training Monday evenings Kilcavan 6-7pm and Thursday evenings Johnsgrove 6-7pm.

Rosenallis 5K

Our annual fundraiser the Rosenallis 5K takes place on Friday 30th June. Runners and walkers welcome, complimentary refreshments will be provided afterwards. Full details can be found on our Facebook page.

ST ABBAN'S AC

County Champs Day 2

Day 2 of the County track and field champs got under way Friday last in very wet conditions in Monavea. Club numbers were down on last year although we still had over 20 individuals take home medals. Well done to all who togged out and a special thanks to all the club officials who helped out on the night.

Individual medallists were - Sarah Graham U-17 100m 3rd, LJ 1st, TJ 1st, Jav 1st, U-17 Dis 1st, U-16 SP 1st, Cara English U-10 300m 1st, Ciara Milton and Emma Malone U-10 300m joint 3rd, Ciara Malone U-12 600m 1st, Jack Milton U-12 600m 2nd HJ 2nd, Seoige English U-14 800m 1st, Jack Fenlon U-14 800m 1st, Eoin Cawley U-14 800m 2nd, Adam Buggy U-14 800m 3rd, TJ Burke U-17 LJ 3rd, U-16 HJ 1st, Amy Handcock U-12 SP 1st, Amy Brennan U-14 SP 1st, Niamh Graham U-14 SP 3rd, Rebecca Fahy U-16 SP 3rd, U-17 Dis 2nd, Jamie Conway U-14 SP 2nd, Ivan Jones U-16 SP 1st, U-17 Jav 2nd, William Kelly U-16 SP 2nd, Coady Tunstead U-17 Jav 1st, Jun Jav 1st, Nicole K Dowling U-19 Dis 1st, Craig Coffey HJ 1st, Colm Burke HJ 2nd, David McDonald 200m 3rd and Laura Graham TJ 1st.

In the relays, we also took home several medals - Girls U-10 1st& 3rd, boys U-10 1st& 3rd, girls U-12 3rd, boys U-12 1st, Girls U-14 2nd, boys U-14 1st& 3rd.

Ton Le Gaoithe sprint meet

On Saturday, two of our 400m sprinter picked up Irish caps when they were involved in relay qualification attempts for upcoming European Jun & U-23 championships. Eoghan Buggy ran the first leg in a U-23 Irish team who ran 3.20.77 while Jamie Pender ran the second leg of the junior 4x400m who ran 3.18.6, just outside the European junior standard of 3.18. Both sprinter also ran a 200m earlier in the day with Eoghan Buggy running 22.63 and Jamie Pender running 22.11. In the Jumps on the day Daena Kealy was 2nd in the HJ and Barry Pender won the men’s HJ.

Across the pond Cormac Kelly ran a 1500m PB of 3.49.74 to finish 4th in the final of the Southland Conference Championships.

JF Sports Fit4Life League

The league got underway in Luggacurren on a warm evening with a fine turnout of 141 runners in the 4k and nine juveniles in the 1k. Brian Kirwan was the first across the line with Tommy Payne coming in second. Colette English was first lady home take the lead in the ladies. Rossmore is the venue for Round 2 on Wednesday 24th May with registration from 6.30pm.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

2017 Registration – It’s never too late

We are a very friendly hard working club that caters for all standards of runners. Whether you want to start running for the first time or indeed if you are training for a specific running event in 2017.REMINDER. ALL CLUB MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION NOW DUE.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo house– meeting at 7pm in the car park. Thursday Training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington ( directions can be provided via Facebook) . New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Spink 5km

Well done to Noel Coss and Aileen Doyle who took part and ran very well in the Spink 5k recently.Well done to Noel Coss who came home 7th overall in a great time of 18:04. Well done also to Aileen Doyle who came 39th overall in a time of 23:58. Well done to both of you from all in St Michael's AC.

Defense Forces Half Marathon

Well done to Larry Havens who just a few weeks after running in the Connemara Marathon ventured west once more to Clonbur in Galway to take part in the Defense Forces Half marathon running a great time of 1:34m. Well done Larry Havens from all in St Michael's AC

Maynooth 5k and 10k

Well done to Cormac Kavanagh who achieved his first ever podium finish finishing 3rd in the Maynouth 5k in a new pb of 17:56. Outstanding running from Cormac. Well done also to Martina Norman who ran her first ever 10k in Maynouth and ran a great time too finishing in 66 minutes.Well done Martina. Well done to both Cormac and Martina.

Navan 6k

Der and Con travelled to Navan recently to take part in the 6k race organised by Navan AC. Der came in Ina great time of 32:48 for the 6k and Con who paced a fellow runner took it easy and enjoyed the run whilst saving himself for the HM in Castlecomer the following day. Great running and sportsmanship as always from both Der and Con – well done to you both from all at St Michaels AC.

Searlait Tywang Memorial 10 Mile and HM

Well done to Andrew Dempsey who came 7th in a super time of 1:34 in the Half Marathon, great running Andrew. Well done also to Con Lawler who ran it in a great time of 1:56 having completed a 6k race the day before! Well done to George Sharpe who ran 75m in the 10 mile race. Great running by all. Well done to all from all in St Michael's AC.

Portarlington Community Games

Well done to all our juvenile athletes who took part in the Portarlington community games races on Sunday – super running from all our club members and families on the day with many taking home well earned medals and qualifying for the Leinsters later in the summer. Well done to everyone involved.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session.For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening.Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.