Student sea of green on the streets of Laois Offaly town

A sea of green flooded the streets of Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border recently when the students and teachers of Coláiste Íosagáin took part in the annual 5km school run.

The run which is a highlight of they year for the co-educational secondary school. This year Irish international sprinter, Brian Greegan was the guest athlete at the event which took place, as usual, near the end of the school year.

Brian spoke to students in advance while Louise Aherne organised the warm up.

The first three across the line were: students Christopher Whittle, Roghan Murphy and David O'Mahoney, teacher. Photo: Michael Scully.

The event would not have happened without the input of teachers - Ms Sinead Dempsey and Ms Miriam Holland who organised the run.

Photographer: Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express to get a selection of photographs from the big event.