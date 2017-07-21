Laois Athletics Weekly News and Pics - July 21

Laois Athletics

Track and Field

With the track and field season coming towards an end, we have athletes competing in many competition from the National Track and Field finals to the Natioanls league and beyond.

In the National League our teams have made a good account of themselves and are in a good position going into Day 2. Best of luck to the four Laois teams and our athletes competing across the country.

Laois Inter County League

The last Intercounty League will take place on Monday 24th. This is the last of 4 days competition and has turned out to be a great series for our young athletes. With 2 events for all age groups. The standard of competition is good and hopefully every club will be well represented.

Pictures and results can be found on the Laois Athletics facebook page so why not have a look.

The next event is on Monday 24th July. Please check out facebook for pictures and results.

Upcoming Races

Local Races

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9.30am.

- Fit for Life Series, Graiguecullen, Registration at 6.30pm in St Fiacc's House at 2nd August

- Fit for Life Series, Monavea, Registration at 6.30pm in St Abban's AC on 18th August.

- Laois Juvenile Inter County League, Monday 24th July.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

Ballyfin AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan's Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.



Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Cork City Sports

Avril Deegan took part in the 66th International Cork City Sports 800m Junior race, finishing 3rd in a new PB time of 2:16.80. In a high quality field with Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter Sophie O'Sullivan winning the race and the All-Ireland junior 800m champion Jo Keane taking silver.

British and Irish mountain trials Bray Head

We had a number of Junior athletes competing in the mountain trials last Wednesday night in Bray. Over the 6km course Cian McDonald was the second junior male home followed by two impressive performance on their debut outing by Ryan Hogg 8th and Paddy Brennan 10th. Jessica Brennan ran in the female race also running her first competitive mountain race finishing fourth Junior lady. In the open race Martin McDonald won the over 60's category in new course record time of 28:19 taking 12 minutes of the previous record. The McDonald sisters Breda, Aine and Niamh also took part in the open race and ran very well. Well done to all that took part.

Training

Monday night at the Cullenagh barrier from 7pm. Tuesday night Ballyroan Abbey GAA field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Summer League Day 2

We had a number of athletes competing at Day 2 of the Laois Athletics summer league, which was hosted by Emo Rath AC. Louise O’Halloran won the Shot Putt competition, and followed this up with third place in the 600m event. Claire McMahon ran an excellent 600m race to finish on Louise heels in fourth place, and Louise Hartnett having another good run to finish close behind Claire. Darragh and Anna Keegan, and Caitlin Eoghan also competed on the night. The next night of the league will take place on the track in Portlaoise, we wish our athletes the best of luck in that competition.

Bronze for Eoin at National Finals

Eoin Keenan had another excellent day’s high jumping, at the National Finals in Tullamore. Having finished joint first in Leinster, hopes were high that he might clinch a medal, and he didn’t disappoint, as another first time clearance at 1.85m secured him joint third place in a highly contested event. Eoin will be in action again at the end of the Month when he teams up with his Laois Team mates for round two of the National League and another opportunity to compete in his favoured event.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45-7.45pm for our younger juvenile athletes. Training on Friday nights 7.30pm – 8.30pm. Training for the summer will be in Emo Court on Sundays 11am – 12noon when there is no competition. Strength training continues every Wednesday night from 7.30pm – 8.30pm in Vicarstown Hall.

Mountmellick AC

Laois Athletics Summer League

Mountmellick was very well represented at Day 3 of the Laois County Summer League. We had 30 athletes in total who all had a great evening of sport in Emo, and we are all very much looking forward to the next on of these events on Tuesday 18th of July in Portlaoise. Some notable winners on the night were sisters Chelsea & Torri Lee and Darragh Bloomer who all dominated in the long distance races, Ryan Feery who was first in both his sprint & javelin, Sarah Coyle who won both hurdles & long jump and Sadhbh Whelan who took two podium places.

National Juvenile B Championships

Mountmellick AC had another successful day, in what is turning out to be a very successful year for the club, at the All-Ireland 'B' Track & Field Championships, bringing five national medals home with them.

Ben Holden was the first medal winner of the day, picking up a bronze medal in the U-15 boys shot-putt. Tom O’Connell followed Ben by finishing the U-12 boys 60m sprint in third place, collecting our second medal of the day. Next up on the podium for Mountmellick was Sarah Coyle, who also collected a bronze medal in the shot-putt, this time in the U-13 girls category. Our final medal winner of the day was Munirat Shobawale who collected another bronze medal for the club U-15 girls 100mm sprint, and then also took second place in the long jump, finishing the event with our first silver of the day.

Also out competing for us, and enjoying the atmosphere in Tullamore was;

Darragh Bloomer, Chelsea Lee, David & Jake Coss, Tijhani & Ebony Onalimi, Loren Kelly, Ita Conroy, Gregory O’Reilly (in his first event with the club), Saoirse O’Shaughnessy, & Malik Shobawale.

Well done to you all.

Irish Milers Track & Field Meet

Rory Morrissey was our only athlete in attendance at the Irish Milers track & field meet in Le Cheile AC’s grounds in Kildare on Saturday 15th July. Rory ran a good race despite the windy conditions that held back his time slightly from his PB performance on his previous IMC outing.

Celbridge AC Annual 5k Road Race

Adam Holden competed in the annual Celbridge athletic club 5k road race on Sunday July 16th, and finished the race in first place in the U-18 category and 12th place overall. Well done to you Adam.

Upcoming events

Some events that we will have athletes competing inthis week as follows:

18th July – Laois Summer League Portlaoise – Rescheduled programme 1.

30th July – AAI National league, Day 2.

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm at the community running track in Smiths Field Mountmellick. All are welcome and we cater for all ages and abilities from seven years up, so please feel free to come down and take a look at what’s going on. You can come along and try it out for a couple of nights before joining. Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

National Finals

We had five athletes take part in the National finals in Tullamore on Saturday the 15th of July. They were Matthew and Luke Buggy, Aaron and Ava Foley and Blake Kemmy.

The day kicked off with Luke Buggy in the U-13 80m sprint, Luke ran well but unfortunately was just pipped on the line and didn't make the final.

Matthew was in the U-14 80m event and ran superbly to take 2nd in his heat with a blistering run, which saw him progress to the final where he came a very commendable 5th, at such a high standard.

The Long Jump was next and Luke Buggy and Blake Kemmy competed for us in the U-13 category, with the lads jumping 3.54m and 3.55m respectively. Matthew jumped 4m in the U-14 category to finish in 6th place. With a strong breeze on the day, Matthew was unlucky not to increase his jumping.

Ava Foley was our only girl competing today and her chosen events were the U-13 Shot and the Long Jump. Ava competed brilliantly in both and gave it her all. Well done Ava and we hope to see you again next year.

Aaron Foley was busy in the High jump where he finished in a very impressive 5th place. He then went on to his more favoured event the Shot Putt and Aaron was lying in 3rd place til the very final throw, when he unfortunately was over taken by another athlete, to leave him finishing in 4th place. I have no doubt Aaron will challenge for medals again next season.

Blake rounded off his day with the 600m where he progressed to the final. Blake was in the leading pack of about six with about 300m to go but fell back some what when he seemed to pull a muscle coming off the final bend. It was one of those days and we look forward to next year.

Well done to all, on another great day representing your club at the very highest level. This rounds up the club's out door season at national level. However, we have some of our athletes representing Laois in the upcoming National Community Games finals in August and we wish them all the very best.

Summer League Portlaoise

Portlaoise AC was our host club, for the third evening of this year's Laois T&F summer league series held on Tuesday the 18th of July. The sun shone down and conditions were excellent for competing.

It was a disappointing turn out for Oughaval with only three of our athletes competing. They were Amy and Ethan Kennedy and Blake Kemmy.

Ethan started his evening off with the ball throw and put in a good performance with a throw of 5.35m. Ethan then went on to tackle the 200m race and he gave it his all and ran well.

Amy was in the U-12 category and she competed in the sprint and the Long Jump and put in a good performance also. Amy won her first podium place for Oughaval last week, when she came 3rd in the Shot Putt in Emo.

Next up was Blake Kemmy who is competing well in the U-14 category in the summer league, despite only turning 12 a few days ago. Blake took the gold in the javelin and remains unbeaten at county level for the last number of years. He then went on to compete in the 300m, where he came home in second place. Well done all.

Training

Training continues Monday nights 7-8pm for younger kids primary school age. Wednesday evenings 7:30-8:30pm for older athletes (secondary school)

Portlaoise AC

Laois Summer League Programme

Well done to all athletes who took part in the third event in this summer series. Among the medal winners were Jack Downey boys 80m, Jack Downey boys Turbo Javelin, Daniel Downey boy’s hurdles and boy’s long jump, Mya Adams girl’s hurdles, and Katie Walsh girls Shott Putt. Well done to all athletes who have taken part in League 1 & 2 also.

Rosenallis-Kilcavan AC

Training

Training is suspended for July and will resume in August.

St Abban's AC

A busy week of events

Well done to Ruby Millet who was second in the LJ with a leap of 5.92m at the SIAB schools international on Saturday last. Ruby is showing great form ahead of the European Youth Olympics from 23rd to 30th July.

On Day 3 of the National Juvenile T&F championships we had three athletes competing and each brought home a medal. Daena Kealy continued here consistent form in placing second the girls U-18 HJ with a jump of 1.68m, Nicole Kehoe Dowling went in thegirls U-19 shot and finished third with a throw of 10.80m and Cian Kelly ran a tactical 1500m to finish third in the U-18 boys race in 4.07.

Well done to everyone that took part in the National 'B' Track & Field events in a lovely sunny Tullamore. We had nine athletes competing and some superb podium finishes; Seoighe English (2nd in 800m, 3rd in High Jump), TJ Burke (3rd in High Jump) and Oisin Hooney (1st in 800m).

Across the pond, Saragh Buggy jumped for in the British athletics league in Manchester, winning the triple jump with a leap of 12.66. Paul Byrne also involved in the British athletics league in Bedford ran 51.76 for second place.

Well done all the St Abban’s athletes that took part in Programme 3 of the Summer League in Portlaoise last night. A special thank you to Portlaoise AC for hosting a great event, it was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone that took part!

Dates for the Diary

The St Abban’s AC parish 10k takes place the 27th August, registration in the clubhouse from 11.45am. Tech T-shirts for the first 200 entries. There’s also the option of a 2x5k relay, U-16 2k and U-12 1k. Walkers and Joggers are welcome.

Places are starting to fill up quickly for this year’s St Abban’s Summer Camp which will be held at the track from the 8th to the 11th August. Sign up forms are available at the clubhouse.

St Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Emo house– meeting at 7:00pm in the car park. Thursday training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington (directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.