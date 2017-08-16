Portlaoise Panther Irish basketball stars given hero's welcome home in Laois

Portlaoise Panthers and Irish U-18 Basketball stars Claire Melia and Maeve Phelan were given a hero's welcome back to their home club in Laois this week after making history for Irish basketball.

Claire Melia and Maeve Phelan were part of the first ever Irish basketball team to make it to a European Final.

The Panther players were part of the FIBA U-18 Irish team that won a silver medal in the championship final held at the Naitonal Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

While they were defeated in the final by Germany, the saw off teams from Macedonia, Slovak Republic, Moldova, Britain, Ukraine and Poland to qualify.

Photographer Denis Byrne went to the Welcome Inn in Portlaoise, on Tuesday night, August 15 where the players were given a great welcome by the club and family.