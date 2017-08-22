GALLERY - Sports Pictures of the Week from around Laois

Martin Phelan has his progress halted by Chris Lynch and Bryan Naughton in the SHC relegation playoff. Pic: Alf Harvey

Celebrations for Portarlington after their MFC final success. Pic: Denis Byrne

The Portarlington team which won the MFC 'A' title. Pic: Denis Byrne

Jordan Fallon with the MFC 'A' Cup. Pic: Denis Byrne

Cathal, Rosie and Keith Kennedy at the homecoming for Maeve Phelan and Claire Phelan. Pic: Denis Byrne

Dinny Troy all decked out to welcome home Maeve Phelan and Claire Melia. Pic: Denis Byrne

Claire Melia and Maeve Phelan with friends at their homecoming. Pic: Denis Byrne

Maeve Phelan and Claire Melia at their homecoming in the Welcome Inn. Pic: Denis Byrne

Sean Scannell with his Downey's Auto Stop/Leinster Express Sports Star of the Month award. Pic: Denis Byrne

Ronan Murray, Rosenallis, has a thumbs up for a team mate during their win over Mountrath. Pic: Denis Byrne

A hurley strikes the umbrella of a spectator during the Castletown v Portlaoise SHC relegation game. Pic: Alf Harvey

A determined Ben Reddin tries to block down Cian Taylor, Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey

Conor Brophy about to strike for a goal for The Harps against Clonaslee. Pic: Denis Byrne

Padraig Delaney shows his football skills by kicking this ball up field for The Harps against Clonaslee. Pic: Denis Byrne

Gearoid Burke, Camross, leaves Cha Dwyer in his wake in the SHC. Pic: Alf Harvey

A determined Tomás Burke, Camross, holds off Brian O'Mara, Ballinakill Gaels. Pic: Alf Harvey

James Ryan, Rathdowney-Errill, takes a tumble over Canice Coonan, Clough-Ballacolla. Pic: Alf Harvey

Canice Coonan, Clough-Ballacolla, without his hurl, chases after this ball with Jack Kelly, Rathdowney-Errill. Pic: Alf Harvey

The referees team which took part in a charity game in Courtwood.

Portlaoise AC athletes at the Rock n Roll Half Marathon.

Two future stars from Mountmellick AC.

The Courtwood veterans team which took on a team of referees in a recent charity game.

Emma and Kate Scully at the FAI Summer Camp in Portlaoise AFC. Pic: Denis Byrne

Practicing penalties at the Portlaoise AFC Summer Camp. Pic: Denis Byrne

The goalkeepers group getting in some practice at the Portlaoise AFC Summer Camp. Pic: Denis Byrne

Clough-Ballacolla brace themselves against the weather before their IHC clash with Slieve Bloom. Pic: Alf Harvey

Tom Delaney, Slieve Bloom, and Ray Cummins contest this ball in their IHC clash. Pic: Alf Harvey

Mountmellick's John Connolly tries to get this pass away while surrounded by Camross players in the JHC B final. Pic: Denis Byrne

Mountmellick celebrate their JHC B final success. Pic: Denis Byrne