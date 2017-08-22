GALLERY - Sports Pictures of the Week from around Laois
Rain, a homecoming and a flying hurl!
We're back with another brilliant gallery of sports pictures from a whole host of events from around the county.
The pictures are from Alf Harvey, Denis Byrne, as well as some submitted pictures. Some highlights include a flying hurl hitting an umbrella, captured by Alf Harvey, and a homecoming for Maeve Phelan and Claire Melia, which was attended by Denis Byrne. Scroll through the gallery above to see all of the images.
