Laois enjoy success across the board at Community Games finals in Dublin

Aldi Community Games National finals celebrated its 50th anniversary in Abbotstown last weekend, where over 4000 participants took part in a diverse range of activities on and off the track.

Participants could avail of a healthy lunch at the Aldi marquee. Laois was represented by 98 participants in events as diverse as art, cycling on grass, handwriting, athletics, rounders, singing and dancing! Laois enjoyed success in a variety of events on and off the field. Laois celebrated with gold in the U-16 Group Irish Contemporary Dance, with dancers from Stradbally depicting scenes from Aladdin. They have now won gold three times in the last five years.

St Mary’s Portlaoise celebrated gold in the U-13 Rounders Boys, while track and field participants celebrated gold including the 100m races and 4x100m relay team from Portarlington.

RESULTS IN FULL

Talent

Group Dance, Irish Contemporary U-16 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - 1st place: Ellen Hennessy, Gráinne McCaul, Chloe Mills, Bronagh Scully, Orla Sheridan, Sarah Tuohy (Stradbally).

Group Dance, Irish Contemporary U-12 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - 2nd place: Thia Buggy, Orlagh Creery, Kirsten White, Ashling Mills, Erica O'Connor, Kate Sheridan (Stradbally).

Solo Recitation U-16 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - 3rd place: Bronagh Scully (Stradbally).

Handwriting U-10 & O-6 Boys 4th place: Fionn Terry (Killenard)

Model Making

Model Making U-12 & O-6 Girls, 2nd place: Carol Sheehy (Stradbally).

Rounders U-13 & O-10 Boys

1st place - Daniel Aghedo, Scott Booth, Conor Brown, Mark Carroll, Ben Doyle, Dylan Keyes, Sean Kirby, John McNamara, Patrick O'Callaghan, Cillian O'Connell (St Marys Portlaoise)

TRACK

100m

U-10 & O-8 Girls - 4th place: Patience Chinda (Portarlington); U-10 & O-8 Boys - 1st place: Ademide Joseph Solanke (Portarlington); U-12 & O-10 Boys - 1st place: John Ikpotokin (Portarlington); U-14 & O-12 Girls - 1st place: Helen Ikpotokin (Portarlington).

800m

U-14 & O-12 Girls - 4th place: Ava O’Connor

Relay 4x100m

U-13 & O-10 Mixed (Portarlington) - 1st place: Naomi Ikpotokin, Jade Coogan, Jack Murphy, Daniel Stafanova, Abbie Whitelegg, John Ikpotokin. U-14 & O-12 Girls (Mountmellick) - 3rd place: Doyimsola Shobowala, Amy Hyland, Grainne Lalor, Leah Tarpey, Ava Lawlor.

Field

Long Jump U-14 & O-12 Girls - 4th place: Doyimsola Shobowala (Mountmellick).

Other Participants

Solo Dance (Modern & Disco)

U-12 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Tijhani Onalimi (Mountmellick). U-16 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Lauren McKenna (Emo-Rath).

Solo Singing

U-12 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Anna Maguire (Emo-Rath). U-16 & O-6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Siún Donnelly (Emo-Rath)

Group Modern Dance

U-16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Juliette Boland, Grace Hartigan, Orla Hartigan (Emo-Rath).

Model Making

U-10 & O-6 Boys - Joshua Corbet (Stradbally); U-10 & O-6 Girls - Katie McLoughlin (Emo Rath); U-14 & O-6 Girls - Lauren Traynor (Stradbally).

Art

U-10 & O-8 Girls - Isabelle Roberts (Killenard); U-12 & O-10 Girls - Elena Nahapetyan Borowaska (Stradbally); U-14 & O-12 Girls - Megan Delaney (Stradbally); U-16 & O-14 Girls - Chloe Delaney (Stradbally); U-8 & O-6 Boys - Raife Eoghan (Emo-Rath); U-10 & O-8 Boys - Dinny Whelan (The Heath); U-12 & O-10 Boys - PJ Delaney (Stradbally); U-14 & O-12 Boys - Gregory O'Reilly (Mountmellick).

Model Making

U-10 & O-6 Boys - Joshua Corbet (Stradbally); U-10 & O-6 Girls - Katie McLoughlin (Emo Rath); U-14 & O-6 Girls - Lauren Traynor (Stradbally).

Handwriting

U-10 & O-6 Girls - Emily O'Driscoll (The Heath); U-12 & O-6 Boys - Sean Fleming (Killenard); U-12 & O-6 Girls - Anna Murphy (Stradbally).

Cycling On Grass

U-12 & O-10 Boys - Aron Lawlor (Mountmellick); U-12 & O-10 Girls - Kristen White (Stradbally).

FIELD

Ball Throw

U-12 & O-10 Boys - Aaron Foley (Stradbally); U-12 & O-10 Girls - Ava Foley (Stradbally).

Discus

U-16 & O-14 Girls - Alana Foley (Stradbally).

High Jump

U-16 & O-14 Boys - Malik Shobowale (Mountmellick); U-16 & O-14 Girls - Juliette Boland (Emo Rath).

Javelin

U-14 & O-12 Boys - Blake Kemmy (Stradbally); U-14 & O-12 Girls - Ava Lawlor (Mountmellick).

Long Jump

U-14 & O-12 Boys - Matthew Buggy Doheny (Stradbally).

Long Puck

U-12 & O-10 Boys - Jimmy O'Hara (The Heath).

Shot Putt

U-14 & O-12 Girls - Eleanor Healy (St Marys Portlaoise).



TRACK

100m

U-12 & O-10 Girls - Naomi Ikpotokin (Portarlington); U-14 & O-12 Boys - Jake Coss (Mountmellick); U-16 & O-14 Girls - Ebony Onalimi (Mountmellick); U-16 & O-14 Boys - John Hughes (Mountmellick).

1500m

U-16 & O-14 Girls - Dearbhail Cuddy (Ballyfin); U-16 & O-14 Boys - Ronan Hyland (Mountmellick).

200m

U-10 & O-8 Boys - Brian Chinda (Portarlington); U-16 & O-14 Boys - Mathew McDonald (Mountmellick).

600m

U-12 & O-10 Girls - Grace Meade (St Mary's Portlaoise); U-12 & O-10 Boys - Niall Lalor (Mountmellick).

80m

U-8 & O-6 Girls - Orlaith McEvoy (Mountmellick); U-8 & O-6 Boys - Iremide Solanke (Portarlington).

60m

U-8 & O-6 Girls - Ciara Milton (Killeshin); U-8 & O-6 Boys - Ronan Maher (Killenard).

800m

U-14 & O-12 Boys - Diarmuid Dooley (Mountmellick).

60m Hurdles

U-10 & O-8 Girls - Karen Doyle (Stradbally); U-10 & O-8 Boys - Cillin Hoey (Portarlington).

80m Hurdles

U-14 & O-12 Girls - Anna Bishop Wilkes (Killenard).

80m Hurdles

U-14 & O-12 Boys - Cathal McEvoy (Mountmellick).

Relay 4x100m

U-10 & O-8 Mixed (Portarlington) - Patience Chinda, Brian Chinda, Cillin Hoey and Ademide Joseph Solanke. U-12 & O-10 Boys (Mountmellick) - Aron Lawlor, Niall Lawlor, Darragh Bloomer, Darragh Hughes, Oisin Lalor, Tom O'Connell. U-12 & O-10 Girls (Mountmellick) - Tijhani Onalimi, Aoife Hughes, Chelsea Lee, Torrie Lee, Evanna Ryle. U-14 & O-12 Boys (Mountmellick) - Gregory O'Reilly, Jake Coss, Diarmuid Dooley, Cathal McEvoy, Rory Lalor. U-15 & O-13 Mixed (Emo-Rath) - Juliette Boland, Orla Hartigan, Edward Boland, Oisin Jago; U-16 & O-14 Boys - Malik Shobowale, John Hughes, Ronan Hyland, David Dooley, Matthew McDonald.

Thank you

Laois Community Games county committee would like to thank all who helped make 2017 another successful year. Thank you to all who participated at area, county and national level. Thank you to volunteers who help make it all possible.

REMINDER

Please note all County gear needs to be returned to either the contact in their area or contact glosha5@gmail.com or 087-4652821 to arrange collection. Community Games are collecting feedback on the national finals and would appreciate if any who attended the national finals would get in touch through the above email, phone number or by PM to the facebook page.