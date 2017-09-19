GALLERY - This week's best sports pictures from around Laois

Referee Seamus Mulhare, getting to his feet after being knocked over, signals a free in the IFC semi-final. Pic: Alf Harvey

Donie Kingston is shown a red card by referee John Flynn in the SFC quarter-final. Pic: Alf Harvey

Action from one of the mini games at the Battle of Laois fundraiser in Togher. Pic: Denis Byrne.

Action from one of the mini games at the Battle of Laois fundraiser in Togher. Pic: Denis Byrne.

Brian Ging on the ball for Portlaoise AFC against Home Farm last Friday night. Pic: Denis Byrne

Nigel Murphy, Emo, battling the elements and his marker to get this pass away in Ratheniska. Linesman Pat Moran is well protected against the weather too. Pic: Alf Harvey

Triplets Liam, Jack and Conor Dermody at the 'Battle of Laois' fundraiser in Togher. Pic: Denis Byrne

David Glynn battles past his opponents for Portlaoise Panthers against Fr Matthews on Saturday night. Pic: Denis Byrne

Bill Dunne, Canice Meade and Alan Fitzpatrick with their mascot George at the MHC 'B' final on Sunday night. Pic: Denis Byrne

Championship intensity written all over Eoin Lowry's face against Ballylinan on Saturday night. Pic: Alf Harvey

Tom, James and John Fingleton at the Battle of Laois fundraiser in Togher. Pic: Denis Byrne

Padraig Clancy points the way forward for Graiguecullen against St Joseph's on Friday night. Pic: Denis Byrne

Brian 'Bam Bam' Kennedy, Arles-Killeen, and Colm Murphy, Portarlington, contest this ball in their SFC clash on Saturday. Pic: Alf Harvey

Enda O'Rourke, Arles Killeen, and Robert Pigott, Portarlington, battle each other, and the elements on Saturday night. Pic: Alf Harvey

Tempers flaring between Arles-Killeen and Portarlington on Saturday night. Pic: Alf Harvey

Peter O'Leary is tackled by Bruno McCormack and Gareth Dillon in the SFC on Saturday. Pic: Alf Harvey

Ruairi O'Connor from Timahoe receives his Sports Star of the Month award with his daughter Annie on Saturday. Pic: Denis Byrne

Michael O'Brien in action for St Fintan's Mountrath U-14s over the weekend. Pic: Denis Byrne.

Alex Keenaghan win possession for Clonaslee ahead of Tadgh Culliton, Na Fianna, on Saturday morning. Pic: Denis Byrne.

Action from the U-14 'A' final between Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton. Pic: Denis Byrne.