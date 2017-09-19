GALLERY - This week's best sports pictures from around Laois
Red cards, rain, rugby battles, rain, SFC drama, and more rain!
Another sporting weekend of highlights, lowlights and drama played itself out in front of our photographers over the last few days.
Here is another gallery of the best images from Denis Byrne and Alf Harvey, who captured action from the Laois SFC, IFC, juvenile hurling finals, rugby fundraisers, soccer and basketball.
We have some cracking shots of the conditions players faced on a rain-soaked Saturday evening, action from the U-14 hurling finals on Saturday morning, three Clough-Ballacolla youngsters with a unique mascot, and an interesting pose from a referee. Enjoy!
