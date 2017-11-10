Laois Athletics News - All the latest updates and pictures from around the county

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Laois Athletics County Board AGM - 25th January 2018.

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9:30am.

- Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11am.

Downey Nissan County Cross Country

- Laois Senior Cross Country and Underage Relays, 3rd December in Stradbally – Hosted by St. Abbans

National Cross Country

- Irish Life Senior, Junior & Juvenile Even Age Cross Country at Abbotstown, Dublin – 26th November

- Irish Life Health Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country – 17th December.

BALLYFIN AC

Downeys Nissan Laois Masters Cross Country Championships

Day 3 of the Laois Masters, Junior and Development Juvenile races took place at Emo Court. It was a fresh morning with lovely sunshine, great atmosphere and competitive races.

Ballyfin AC had a team of six runners out and everyone ran a great race with Riobard Miller again running a cracker coming home in 5th place overall and just missing out on a O-35 medal, finishing in 4th place in that category. Tony Cox ran a great race coming home in 18th place overall and 15th placed O-35, John Paul Phelan was 22nd, Ronan Lynch 25th, Stephen Bland in 31st and Tommy Looney in 34th spot. Well done lads, a great effort.

We had seven Juveniles on the day who gave their all. Barry O'Loughlin and Kieran Ryan ran in the guest race with Barry securing a medal, well inside the top 10. It was Kieran's first day out and it was all about gaining experience on the day.

Another lady to make her debut was Laura Parnell in the girls U-10 race. Laura ran an excellent race and came in very strong in 3rd place, well done Laura and one to watch out for in the future. Eoin O'Loughlin was up next in the boys U-10 race running a strong race but missed out in a medal position. Niamh Bland tried her best in the U14 girls race coming home in 7th place with medals for the top six - hard luck Niamh. The last of the O'Louglin family, Sam, was last up in the boys U-14 race. Sam ran a steady race and finished strongly.

Well done all and a special word of thanks to the parents who take the time out to bring their children along - it is appreciated by the Club. Thanks to the host Clubs for a great morning of athletics and a well organised event.

Strength and Conditioning Training

Strength and Conditioning Training is back for the winter and will continue in The Ballyfin Community Hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 9pm, bring a weight and an ab wheel if you have one. These classes are great to assist in core strength and compliment other sports as well. €5 per session - well worth it! Please spread the word to anyone who you feel may be interested in coming along.

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training Schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Laois Cross Country Day 3

Well done to all athletes who competed in Emo yesterday, we had some very good performances. Girls U-10: Emily Dunphy (6th), Katie Sheeran (8th) and Ellen O'Mahoney (10th) ran very well. Girls U-14: Sadbh Moore (2nd) and Blathnaid Deegan (3rd). Boys U-14: James O'Mahoney (8th), Girls U-16: Mebh Deegan (3rd), Boys U-16: Andrew Kirk (2nd).

Masters Women: Siobhan Burke (3rd over 35), Deirdre Delaney (4th over 35), Bridget Moore (8th over 45). The ladies won Bronze Team. Junior Men: Cian McDonald (1st) Shane Bowe (8th).

Masters Men: Noel Burke (10th over 35), Martin McDonald (1st over 55), Paul Burke (11th over 35), John Kirwan (17th over 35), Kevin Fitzpatrick (19th over 35), Shaun Maher (21st over 35), Seamus Fingleton (22nd over 35). Noel, Martin, Paul and John were the bronze winning team scorers.

Shanahoe 6km

The club had big numbers in the Shanahoe 6km. The men's winner was Paul Burke in 21.50 followed closely by John Kirwan. Shane Bowe was the winner in the junior section. Well done to club members that ran.

Good luck

Best of luck to Martin McDonald who is representing Ireland in the home countries in Derry this weekend.

Training

Training resumes Monday nights at 6pm from Cullenagh barrier, and Tuesday nights at 7.30pm at the Ballyroan GAA grounds.

EMO RATH AC

Day 3 Laois Cross Country

It was great to see a large bunch of our athletes compete at Day 3 of the Nissan Downey Laois Athletics cross country in the picturesque setting of Emo Court recently. Anna Keegan had a brilliant run to earn 4th place and a medal in the girls U-10 race; her brother Darragh also medalled in 4th place in the Boys U-14 race. Caoimhe Dooley ran a tactical race to medal in the girls U-14 race. Rebecca Balfe made a welcome return to cross country running and finished 3rd in the Junior Ladies event. There were also some excellent performances from our other athletes, and well done to all that competed on the day and completed the races.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes Strength Training in Vicarstown Hall on Wednesdays; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo and Performance Squad training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings.

New Coaches\Assistants

With numbers continuing to grow, the Club is currently seeking the assistance of parents to help out with training and administration. If any parent would like to help out in any small way please contact Grace Balfe or David Keenan.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Laois Masters, Junior and Development Cross Country

Very well done to all the Mountmellick AC athletes who took part in the Laois Athletics development cross country races in Emo Court.

Maria Perez was our first medal winner of the day where she finished up in 5th place in the girls U-10 race. Lily Conroy and Isabel Stafford, two girls we can always rely on to turn up to a race for us, did very well also but finished just outside a medal position.

Paul Conroy ran a really great race and finished 2nd, our only athlete in the boys U-10 race.

We had six girls running in the U-12 girls race, with Torrie Lee nearest the front followed by Patricia Conroy, Rachel Feery, Gabija Appleby, Ellie Boland & Clodagh Phelan. It was great to see so many of our girls in the same race and they should all be encouraged to stick with it now that they have a taste of what cross country is all about.

Darragh Bloomer is another athlete who came home with a medal after finishing in 5th place in the boy’s U-12 race, with Adam Connolly not too far behind him. Our only gold medal of the day came from Michelle Conroy who showed everyone how a race should be ran. She crossed the line comfortably in front of her competition and was never put under any pressure on the day.

Her brother Anthony Conroy followed in the U-16 boys with the third medal for the Conroy household taking 3rd place in what was a very close run race.

We also had two athletes, Curtis Lee and Colin Grennan, taking part in the junior men’s race at the same event. Curtis Lee was very pleased to take the bronze medal in his first time at this age group, and we were very impressed to see the ever improving Colin Grennan finish fourth.

Mountmellick AC Club Training

Training takes place every Monday & Wednesday evening from 7 to 8pm at the community running track in Smiths Field Mountmellick. All are welcome and we cater for all ages and abilities from 7 years up, so feel free to come down and take a look at what’s going on. You can come along and try it out for a couple of nights before joining. Contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

OUGHAVAL AC

Laois Junior and Development Cross Country

Oughaval athletes had plenty to celebrate after a sunny Day 3 of the Downey’s Nissan Laois Cross Country Championships, at Emo Court on Sunday November 5th.

Leon Delaney and Luke Dunne both had terrific runs in the Boys U-10, 800m with Leon bringing home the gold medal and Luke in a very strong 4th place. The Girls U-12 race saw Ella Dunne run a very strategic 1200m, she was content to stick with the middle of the pack until the last 500m where she stepped up to take a very strong third. Ruairi Jago and Cillian Whearty ran great races at U-12 1200m, with Ruairi taking his first county medal. Matthew Buggy, Noah Delaney and Conor Whearty ran in the U-14 1600m with Matthew in great form to take silver. The Masters Men & Junior Men over 6K was a big field, and great race to spectate with the yellow and black sported by Cathal Connaughton and Sean Sheridan always strongly in evidence, Cathal taking 2nd place in the Junior Men.

Well done to all our athletes who competed and look forward to the next outing on Laois Senior Cross Country and Underage Relays, 3rd December – Hosted by St. Abban's.

Training

Training continues every Monday evening 7-8 at Annanough pitch for our younger members and every Wednesday evening 7:30-8:30 for our older athletes.



Parkrun

Parkrun continues every Saturday along the canal banks at 9.30 sharp. Junior parkrun is at 11am sharp every Sunday. Thanks to all the super volunteers who make this happen every week. Register on www.parkrun.ie and print off your barcode to take part.

PORTLAOISE AC

Laois Masters, Junior, and Development Cross Country

It was a bright, sunny but cold day at Emo Demesne yesterday, brilliant cross country weather.

Portlaoise was well represented with over 25 athletes from all age groups running their absolute best.

It started with Ross Ring had a great race in the U-8 Boys 500m, well done Ross. Following on from this we had two athletes running in the boys U-10 800m, Harrison Marshall and Cormac O'Connor who both ran a superb race.

In the girls U-12 1200m, we had six athletes, but unfortunately due to confusion over start points Aoife Cuddy, Caoimhe Cuddy and Doireann O Connor missed the start of their race and ran in the boys race, but they all had brilliant runs finishing well up in the field. Tara Ring, Maebh McGrath and Rebecca Marshall ran a great race all the way to the finish. Special congratulations to Rebecca Marshall for winning Silver after a tough race.

In the boys U-12 we had Sean Kirby and Eoin McGrath, both who ran a brilliant race with Sean Kirby winning another Silver for the club. Well done to both. In the boys U-16 2500m we had Niall Kirby and Jack Delaney representing the club in a very tough race, they both had superb runs, well done.

Next up on was the Ladies Masters 3K and the Junior Ladies 4K. In the juniors, Amy Walsh had a brilliant run winning yet another Silver medal for Portlaoise. In the masters, we were well represented with Maria Cuddy, Anna Duggan, Olwyn Larkin, Catherine O'Flanagan, Norah McGrath, Aoife Conroy and Pam Grogan running the tough 3K. Well done to Anna Duggan who won Bronze in the O45 category.

The Men's Masters and Junior Men's 6K race was the final race of the day. In the juniors, we had Fionn Marum who ran a great race and still recovering from an injury. The Masters was very successful for Portlaoise, Cyril Cuddy ran a brilliant race finishing in 2nd place. Other athletes competing were James Hamm, Colm Fitzgerald, Patrick Marshall, Noel Marum, Paul Cuddy, Niall Kavanagh, Joe Walsh and Sean Donoghue. All men ran excellent races on a very tough course.

Our O-35 team of Cyril Cuddy, James Hamm, Colm Fitzgerald and Patrick Marshall ran a great race to win the O-35 Team Gold Medal. Well done to all athletes on a great day of running and we'll see you all in Stradbally in a few weeks.

Training

Monday: Seniors at St Fintan's, meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track, all ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors at St Fintan's, Meet at 6.15pm - run at 6.30pm.

Wednesday: Seniors at Portlaoise Track, meet at 7pm (€2).

Thursday: Seniors at Portlaoise Track, meet at 6pm (€2).

Thursday: Juveniles at Portlaoise Track, all ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

ROSENALLIS KILCAVAN AC

Laois Cross Country

RKAC had five athletes competing at the recent Leinster Even Age Cross Country in Navan on Saturday 28th October last. The course was very tough and really challenged the athletes. Jane Hyland competed in the U-10 1000M open race. Niall Lalor ran in U-12 boys 2000M in a time of 8:40. Amy Hyland competed in the U-14 girls 3000M in a time of 13:09. Rory Lalor competed in U-14 boys 3000M in a time of 11:49. Last up for RKAC was Ronan Hyland in the boys U-16 4000M. Ronan ran a great race, making up lots of time in the second 2K of the race to finish in 6th position with a time of 14:07 taking home a well-deserved Leinster medal and now going forward to represent his club and county in the All-Irelands.

RKAC had 14 athletes competing in the recent Laois Cross Country Championships Day 3 – Masters and Development which was held in Emo and hosted by Mountmellick AC and St Michael’s AC. First up was Orlaith McEvoy who finished in 2nd place in the girls U-8 non-championship race. Charlie McEvoy, Sean McEvoy and Liam O’Connor all competed in the boys U-8 race. In U-10 girls Sarah Mangan and Sophie McEvoy both had a great race with Sarah taking silver. We had four boys competing in U-10 boys. Daithi Peake finished 4th supported by Conor Flanagan, Eoghan Lalor and Tadgh Hughes. In the U-12 girls Niamh Peake led from the start to take gold and Ellie Flanagan gave a great performance over the 1200M. Darragh Hughes also put in a great race in the U-12 boys. In U-16 girls Grainne Lalor won gold. Well done to all our athletes and their supporters, thank you to the host clubs and the County Board for another enjoyable Sunday morning.

Training

Cross Country training twice a week, text will be sent out regarding times and venues.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Laois Masters, Junior and Development Cross Country

The third day of the Laois cross country program for 2017 took place on Sunday (5th November) in the picturesque surroundings of Emo Court. Included in this event was the masters race, the junior race and development races, for juvenile athletes from U-10 to U-16 who have not yet won a cross country medal at county level this year.

In the development ages Freya Jones was 11th U-10, Caoimhe Brennan was 13th U-10 and Aoibhin Brennan was 14th U-10, Cian O’Sullivan was 3rd U-10, Tiernan Patterson was 6th U-10, Ben Reid 7th U-10, Kyle Hancock 12th U-10, Archie McDonald 18th U-10, Dillion Kearney 19th U-10, James McGrath 20th U-10, Daniel Lawlor 21st U-10, Aisling Cawley 4th U-12, Katie McGrath 5th U-12, Jessica Murray 6th U-12, Caoimhe Brennan 8th U-12, Fionn O’Sullivan 3rd U-12, Sean O’Sullivan 7th U-12, James Kehoe 8th U-12, Niall Carpenter 11th U-12, James McDonald 13th U-12, Eoin Pender 15th U-12, Pauric Moran 21st U-12, Audrey Byrne 4th U-14, Aoibhinn McDonald 5th U-14, Hollie Brennan 8th U-14, Eoin Cawley 1st U-14 and Adam Buggy 3rd U-14.

In the ladies races It was great to see a big club turnout. In the junior Orla Davis took gold over the 4k course, while in the master’s race over 3k the club took gold 035 and O-45 team. The O-35 team was led home by Colette English 2nd, Breda Mulcahy 5th and Catriona McDonald 9th with excellent support from Dierdre Brennan 19th, Sharon Buggy 20th and Sinead Milton 22nd. The o45 team scorers were Margo Dowling 7th, Mairead Moore 13th and Ann Nichol Waugh 15th. Colette Brennan was the clubs sole O-55 athlete and came home in 23rd overall.

In the men’s race Colm Burke took overall victory over the 6k course to take gold o45 and led home the O-35 team with Stephen Hunter 3rd, Colin Coyne 7th and Conor Barry 16th with support from Niall English 19th and Anthony McDonald 37th. Liam Byrne led home the O-45 team to a silver medal with a 17th place finish with Francis Fleming 26th, Dick Mullins 38th and Dinny Whelan 39th. Dick Mullins was also 1st O-65 with Dinny in 2nd. Well done to all.

Next up

The Laois Senior Cross Country and Underage Relays in next up on 3rd December hosted by ourselves so it would be great to see a big turnout.

Training Times

Couch to 5k program will continue to run every Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm – 8.30pm. Club training nights are Tuesday and Friday 7.30pm – 9pm all are Welcome

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Laois County Cross Country Championships

A big Well done to all athletes taking part in the Cross County event in Emo on a nice sunny Cold November morning in Emo. Well done to St Michaels AC and Mountmellick AC for hosting a great event.

Well done to Heidi Hackett who came home first in the U-10s girls 800m race. Also well done to Sean McAuliffe, Culann Kehoe and Mikey O'Hanlon who raced well in the U-10 boys 800ms.

Well done to Liam Ward coming home first in the U-12 boys 1200m and also to Tom Corcoran coming home 4th, Well done to Daithi Kehoe and Kevin Geary who ran great races also. Well done to all four U-12s. Great running.

Well done to Andy Murphy who came home 5th in the U-14 boys 1600m, super running.

Well done to Grainne Cotter who finished 2nd in the girls U-16 2500m race and well done to Charlie Hackett who came home first in the U-16 boys 2500m race.

In the masters races we had Lisa Sweeney leading from start to finish to win the race in great fashion. We also had Olivia Sheerin winning the over 45 race, a great run from Olivia a week after DCM 2017, well done Olivia Sheerin. Well done also to Aileen Doyle who ran a great race to help St Michaels to 2nd over 35 team.

Well done to Aindriu O Comhraidhe coming home 8th in the master men’s 6k race followed home by Owen Connolly in 9th well done also to Cathal Grennan who came 5th in the Junior men’s race and Liam De Buitléir who came 8th. Well done also to David Murphy, Aidan McGee, Johnny Doris and Kevin Mulpeter Snr and Micheal McCormack who all ran great races also.

Well done to all our athletes who came out and ran a cross country race a week after Dublin City marathon.

Well done to all who helped out all over the course and all the support also. Well done to all from all in St Michael's AC

Dublin City Marathon

Well done to all our athletes who competed in the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday the 29th of October.

On what was a lovely day, with amazing support throughout the course, it made for another great day for St Michaels AC, both from a running point and a support one also.

We had over 16 PB's from 33 finishers. One of those PB's was a sub three hour time for Simon McElwee super well done Simon. All times and PBs are a great credit to everyone in the club. We had a lot of members on various parts of the course giving encouragement to all runners and cheering on St Michaels runners throughout the day. Thanks to Gwen La Cumbre for taking photo's at miles 23 and also thanks to the Chairman of the Club Mick Cullen cheering on everyone at the half way point, In fact we had so many members around the course we couldn’t name them all,

St Michaels enjoyed post-race celebrations in O'Deas after and partied the night away with everyone in great form.

Well done to all who took part, and no doubt St Michaels AC are already planning on DCM 2018

New York Marathon

A big well done to Der Lawler who completed the New York Marathon on Sunday in fine style a week after completing the Dublin City Marathon

Well done Der Lawler from all in St Michaels AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at the Heritage Hotel Killenard, meeting at 7pm in the back-car park. Thursday Training for the next few weeks has been postponed until further notice. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON U-8 TRAINING

U-8 training will no longer take place on a THURSDAY evening’s due to lack of trainers. They cannot be put up to older age groups for this reason. The only U-8 training is on a Monday evening

