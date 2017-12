Billy Kirwan, from Mountrath, at the Laois IHC game between Rosenallis and The Harps. Pic: Alf Harvey

A distraught Donie Kingston holds his head in his hands as he walks off the field, after losing to Kildare. Pic: Denis Byrne.

Players from Clough-Ballacolla and Ballyfin collide in the ACHL Division 2 final. Pic: Alf Harvey

Mark Timmons pulls himself out of the net after Laois concede a goal against Clare in the SFC Qualifiers. Pic: Alf Harvey

Willie Abbott, Borris in Ossory Kilcotton contests this sliotair with Darragh Carroll, Rathdowney Errill in the JHC at Durrow. Picture: Alf Harvey

Willie Byrne, umpire, and Danny Hanlon, keeping a close eye on things during the Laois SHC. Pic: Alf Harvey.

Aidan Walsh is embraced by Ballylinan supporters after their win over St Joseph's. Pic: Alf Harvey.

A stray hurl strikes an umbrella during the SHC relegation playoff between Portlaoise and Castletown. Pic: Alf Harvey

Donie Kingston glances at the red card shown to him by John Flynn in the SFC quarter-finals. Pic: Alf Harvey

Knockmay boys celebrate their Division 5 success at the Cumann na mBunscol football finals. Pic: Alf Harvey

Portlaoise and Moorefield get to know each other in the Leinster Club SFC. Pic: Alf Harvey

Tunde Ogunfowora congratultes Scott Osborn after Portarlington's U-21 FC final victory. Pic: Alf Harvey

Kevin Byrne and David Lawlor have a chat during the Laois U-21 B football final. Pic: Alf Harvey

A hair-raising moment during the Portlaoise Panthers game against NUIG Mystics. Pic: Denis Byrne

Portlaoise RFC players catch their breath while awaiting a conversion during December. Pic: Alf Harvey

Donie Kingston cuts a determined figure against Longford in the NFL. Pic: Alf Harvey

John Fenlon leads the field at the Laois Road Race Championships. Pic: Noel Coss.

Arien Delaney celebrates Camross Laois SHC victory over Clough-Ballacolla. Pic: Alf Harvey

Brian Byrne contemplates where it all went wrong after Graiguecullen lose the Laois SFC semi-final to Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey

Ben Conroy strikes at goal for Ireland against Scotland in the Hurling/Shinty International. Pic: Sportsfile

Willie Dunphy reacts to a missed chance against Galway in the Walsh Cup. Pic: Alf Harvey

Anavil Storey, Portarlington RFC, takes the full force of this challenge in the Towns Cup against Portlaoise. Pic: Alf Harvey

Pa O'Reilly and Nigel Murphy clash in the Kelly Cup at Crettyard. Pic: Alf Harvey

The Laois senior hurlers get in a bit of argy bargy before their NHL game with Offaly. Pic: Alf Harvey

Kyle Kilduff shows his acrobatics at the opening of the SBG gym in Portarlington. Pic: Denis Byrne

A determined Ben Conroy heads for goal against Limerick in the NHL at O'Moore Park. Pic: Alf Harvey

Jimmy Dermody takes this throw in for Portlaoise AFC. Pic: Denis Byrne.

A disappointed John O'Loughlin is consoled by his father Larry after Laois are relegated from NFL Division 3. Pic: Denis Byrne

Ross King reflects on a job well done after Laois beat Kerry in the NHL Playoff. Pic: Alf Harvey

Paddy Boggan breaks his hurl off Gearoid Burke in the Palmer Cup final. Pic: Alf Harvey

Celebrations for Ardough NS at the Laois Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals. Pic: Alf Harvey