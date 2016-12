Niall Tóibín (born 21 November 1929) is an Irish comedian and actor. Born in Cork into an Irish speaking family,[1] Tóibín grew up on the north-side of the city in Bishop's Field.[2] He has appeared in Ryan's Daughter, Bracken, The Ballroom of Romance, The Irish R.M., Caught in a Free State, Ballykissangel, Far and Away, and Veronica Guerin, and has played Brendan Behan too. He was awarded honorary lifetime membership of the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) in 2011. (source Wikipedia)

Niall Tóbín Niall Tóibín (born 21 November 1929) is an Irish comedian and actor. Born in Cork into an Irish speaking family,[1] Tóibín grew up on the north-side of the city in Bishop's Field.[2] He has appeared in Ryan's Daughter, Bracken, The Ballroom of Romance, The Irish R.M., Caught in a Free State, Ballykissangel, Far and Away, and Veronica Guerin, and has played Brendan Behan too. He was awarded honorary lifetime membership of the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) in 2011. (source Wikipedia)