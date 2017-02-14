Super Laois talent crosses the border to Offaly to star in in one of the biggest musicals in the midlands

Laois talent is to the fore in the upcoming production of the Tullamore Musical Society production of Sweeney Todd.

Following a plea for new members to join the award winning society some of Laois' finest talent as stepped up to the mark to had their voices and talent to what is sure to be a great show.

Alex Cathcart from Portlaoise, husband of another great Portlaoise singer Georgina Ireland, joins the society to play Anthony Hope. Tom Maher from Ballacolla, plays The Beadle while award winning singer Eoghan Fingleton from Portlaoise will play the part of Tobias Ragg. Rory Chadwick from Portlaoise will play the part of Jonas Fogg.

The show's director is Paul Norton, choreographer Graham Finnerty and musical director Shane Farrell were delighted are delighted that Laois talent has crossed the border.

The part of Sweeney will be played by local Clara man Stephen Rabbette. The front line will be supported by a strong Tullamore Musical Society.

'Sweeney Todd' is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate, Mrs. Lovett, bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public.

'Sweeney Todd' will run from 8pm Sunday, February 19, to Friday February 24, 2017 at Tullamore GAA Centre and will close with a Gala performance for the sponsors and patrons on Saturday February 25.

All tickets available from the box office in Tullamore Bridge Centre or by calling the booking office on 0852240669. There will be no show on Thursday night. All tickets for Sunday night's show are €12. Full Price Tickets: €16 (concessions €12 on Monday for students and senior citizens).