Stirring success as Manhattan Mixer in Portlaoise opens its doors in time for St Patrick's festivities

There was a big night Kieran Lillis and Brian Dunne in Portlaoise last weekend with the opening of the Manhattan Mixer at its new home on the Top Square.

The lads have moved from their previous home on Main Street to take up residence. Their new home has capacity for 800.

As well as moving the Mixer, Kieran and Brian are taking over the management of the Welcome Inn which is also on the Square.

Photographer Denis Byrne was there on opening night for the Leinster Express.