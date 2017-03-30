Big night of photography at Dunamaise as longtime member retires

The honouring of a longtime member of the board of the Dunamaise Arts Centre Arthur Lappin co-incided with the opening of a new exhibition of photographs at the Portlaoise Centre recently

Photographer Sharon Murphy launched her collect 'Stages' on the same night as presentation was made to Arthur Lappin on his recent retirement.

Mr Lappin has served on the board from 2002 to 2016. Louis Brennan, Chair, Michelle de Forge, Director and Mhuireann Ni Chonail, Laois County Council Arts Officer made a presentation to Mr Lappin in thanks for his contribution over the years.

Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express