Lots of laughs at The Wake in Mountmellick and Portlaoise

Following the sell-out success of "The Wedding", Ballyfin playwright Frances Harney brings you a jaw cracking, belly buckling comedy with more than thirty characters!

The Wake, set in a rural village in the Midlands has all the ingredients for a night of fun and revelry.

With the help of his good friends Ned and Jack, Dicky O'Dee fakes his own death. He intends to return as his fictional twin brother, Matty, in order to inherit "the farm". However, a host of whacky characters converge on the O'Dee household, each with his own agenda, throwing Dicky's plans into hilarious, and impossible, chaos.

Tickets for the show on Thursday, March 31 are already sold out but there will be another opportunity to catch it on Friday, April 7, 8pm at the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise. Tickets: €16/€14

Funds raised from The Wake will go towards the refurbishment of the Ballyfin Parish Church.