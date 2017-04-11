Harpist Orla Fallon and Fr Paddy launch Portlaoise concert for the homeless

Popular harpist and singer Orla Fallon, an original member of the group Celtic Woman, will join Portlaoise priest Fr Paddy Byrne in a special fundraising concert to help the homeless next month.

The event was officially launched in the Portlaoise Parish Centre recently. Orla is thrilled to present the special concert in aid of Portlaoise Action To Homlessness (PATH).

Above Orla Fallon at the launch in the Parish Centre Portlaoise

She will be joined on stage by popular Portlaoise Curate Fr Paddy Byrne who is a regular singer at Mass in Portlaoise.

Fr Paddy is an active supporter of PATH, a charity who volunteers travel to Dublin ever week to help the capital's homeless population.

Above Fr Paddy Byrne at the launch in the Parish Centre Portlaoise

The concert takes place on Sunday, April 30 at 7.30pm in SS Peter and Paul's Parish Church. Tickets are €20 and are available from the Portlaoise Parish Centre.

Tim Keane went along to the launch for the Leinster Express.