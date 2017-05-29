Stellar show by Music Generation Laois groups in the home of the Electric Picnic

Music Generation Laois concert at The Malthouse in Stradbally

A feast of Laois musicians put on a great display recently at the Music Generation Laois concert in Stradbally.

Music at the Malt House took place on Sunday, May 21 and featured groups made of of talented young people from across Laois.

The concert featured: Laois School of Music Youth Orchestra, Music Generation Laois National Schools Choir. the orchestra was conducted by Elaine Agnew, Vincent Hunt and John Davidson while Lorna McLaughlin conducted the choir.

The Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra also performed and was directed by Siobhan Buckley and Paul Finn. The Music Generation Laois Harp Ensemble also featured directed by Siobhan Buckley.

Laois Trad group Fíuntas were the special guests.

Muisic Generation is supported by Laois Offaly ETB, Laois County Council and Laois Partnership.

Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express.