Summer song, drama, dance and fun beckons of Laois children

A popular drama school for children is inviting aspiring actors, singers and dancers to come along to its summer school in Portlaoise next month.

During the spring the Midland Drama Schools staged three musicals featuring children ages 3-18 years old from the midlands with outstanding talent in the luxurious setting of the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise.

The show was very well received by a full house each night, and featured a variety of dances and songs. The parents, teachers and students were delighted with the performance and are eagerly anticipating next year.

The school is hosting summer camps running in Tullamore Rugby Club from July 3-7 and in the Portlaoise Parish Centre July 10 – 14. Children from 3yrs to 16yrs welcome.