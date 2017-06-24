Portlaoise comes to life as the Old Fort Festival gets underway

The Old Fort Quarter festival came back with a bang on Friday night as a march of the Redcoats re-enactment and firing of the volleys launched the history and heritage weekend.

Keith Walsh from Breakfast Republic on 2fm was MC on the night and warmed the crowd up for a rocking night of music.

The music on Main Street, Portlaoise brought vibrance and energy to the town as crowds danced late into the night.

The Big Spoon opened the show for Chasing Abbey and Pogueology, three bands who brought different styles of music to the fore.

Family events such as face painting, art workshops, drumming circles and more get underway from 12 noon on Saturday with something for all the family in store.

An artisan food market will be running from 12-6pm on Saturday and Sunday so go along on empty stomachs to enjoy the fantastic food on offer.

There will be music from local acts on the main stage for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.

The Valves, James O'Connor & The Friendly Strangers and Transmitter take to the stage on Saturday night. All of the gigs are free to attend.

Check out this live stream of Chasing Abbey.

Follow the Leinster Express on Facebook for more updates like this here.

Read more about the festival line up here.