Supergirl drops into Portlaoise for a burger

After a hard day saving the world even superheroes need a well-earned rest, which is why the crowds in Supermacs in Portlaoise last weekend were treated to the sight of Supergirl herself dropping in for a burger.

The costumed Kryptonian was in town for Celtic Con - Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention, which transformed O’Loughlins Hotel into a one-day festival of comicbook art and fantasy escapism.

Supergirl was just one of the entrants in the convention’s cosplay competition, rubbing shoulders with The Almighty Thor, Cheetara from Thundercats, a full superpowered family complete with a baby Wonder Woman, and He-Man’s old sparring buddy, Skeletor.

Also present were the troops of the 501st Legion, the Irish branch of the world’s top Star Wars costuming club, as well as sword fighting displays courtesy of The Gray School of Arms, and special guests from the comic industry, including Rathdowney’s own Nigel Flood, creator of Irish superhero comic The Celtic Clan, and Anthony Roche, who set up the very first Marvel Comics fanzine this side of the Atlantic way back in 1966.

Check out this gallery of images from the day, taken by photographer, Lorraine Strang.