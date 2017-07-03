'Painting and Drawing in Light, Mood and Movement' art exhibit in Stradbally

A body of artwork from the 'Painting and Drawing in Light, Mood and Movement' summer programme was launched recently at the Laois Arthouse, Stradbally.

The exhibition includes elected work from a three day summer painting programme for adults led by renowned artist John Keating and also included some wonderful work by the artist himself.

John is a highly regarded and professional artist who has exhibited his work nationally and internationally. He has guest lectured and tutored on the drawing studies course at the National Gallery of Ireland, National College of Art and Design, Dublin Institute of Technology.

Over the three days working at the Laois Arthouse John guided and inspired the 17 artists who took part in the course in a number of techniques.

As well as Laois artists taking part, the course attracted artists from a number of different parts of the country including: Dublin, Westmeath, Tipperary, Limerick, Kildare, and Offaly.

The outgoing Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Tom Mulhall launched the exhibition on Friday, June 9.

A special guest at the opening was Texaco Art Competition winner Lucy Deegan, Lucy Deegan, a 17-year old student from Luggacurren, Co. Laois.

Lusy will be a Laois Culture Night Ambassador and will curate an exhibition of children and young people’s art in the Laois Arthouse as part of Culture Night.

The project was documented throughout by artist Lisa Fingleton and curated by Muireann Ní Chonaill, Arts Officer.

For more details contact T: 057 8664033 E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie