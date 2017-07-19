Laois at the centre of a major art project celebrating 30 years of Irish councils in the arts

Dunamaise Arts Centre Portlaoise was proud to present the finale of the 30 Years Artists Places exhibition after an extensive national tour around Ireland.

Following an 18-month national tour - the exhibition, curated by Muireann Ní Chonaill, Laois County Council Arts Officer - came to Laois featuring an extraordinary line up of Irish artists.

This exhibition was a collection of artworks owned by Local Authorities across Ireland and marked 30 years since the first local authority arts officer was appointed in Ireland. The works speak of places, people and home which reflect upon local authority arts development as just that, of a place and of a people, of rural and urban Ireland.

Renowned artists such as Tony O'Malley, Alice Maher, Robert Ballagh, John Kindness, Norah McGuiness, Seán McSweeney, Sean Lynch and John Shinnors alongside emerging artistsCora Cummins, Cleary Connolly, Seán Cotter, Lisa Fingleton, Jenny Brady, Vanessa Lopez and David Stephenson and many others featured in the exhibition.

On 29th June the Dunamaise Arts Centre, hosted a panel discussion to mark the exhibition, entitled Collecting Who for What. It was chaired by Cliodhna Ní Anluain with contributions by Cristín Leach, Jacquie Moore, Kevin Kavanagh and Seán Cotter. Andreas Balke performed at the event.

On the same day Liz Meaney, Arts Director (Performing & Local Arts, Arts Council of Ireland) was guest speaker at the reception to mark the conclusion of the exhibition.

Denis Byrne took photographs at the event.