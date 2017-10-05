Step into Dunne's in Stradbally for big fundraiser in aid of popular Laois Irish dance troop

All roads lead to Stradbally this week for a major fundraiser to help one of the most popular dance troops in Laois.

The Buggie School of Irish Dancing is holding a Race Night in Dunne's Pub in Stradbally this Friday night.

The major fundraising venture is being organised by parents to help fund the essential purchase of new team costumes for their dancers.

The school takes part in local, regional and national competition. They also perform voluntarily at local and community events. These have included The National Ploughing Championships, The Diocesan Picnic in Punchestown, Stradbally Steam Rally, Spink Threashing festival and all the various St Patrick's Day parades throughout the county.

The dancers hail mainly from Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe,The Heath, Portlaoise, Spink and Cullahill.

Friday night's fundraiser has been organised by Gráinne and Bridanne Buggie along with a dynamic group of parents led by Aideen Keeys, Rita Killeen and Mary McCaul.

Kathleen Sheridan says: "The support so far has been phenomenal".

The committee would like to thank all the shops, pubs, restaurants, hotels, companies and businesses who have been so generous in their support by sponsoring a race, taking out an advertisement or donating a raffle prize.

Thanks were also extended to all the supportive dancing families and the local community who as always have been so generous.

Dick and Marian Dunne, who have been a great help and for the use of the pub, were also thanked.

There will be a monster raffle also as part of the Race Night, with well over €1,000 in prizes.

The event promises to be a great nights entertainment. Please come out and support us say the organisers.

The event takes place in Dunnes on Friday, October 6 starting at 9pm.