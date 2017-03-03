Music Generation Laois shines at Mount Leinster in Carlow

Three trad groups from Music Generation Laois were among 117 young musicians who took part in the annual ‘Music @ Mount Leinster’ festival

Hosted by Music Generation Carlow in the village of Borris from February 21 – 23. The groups - accompanied by their tutor Siobhán Buckley - were mentored over the three days by renowned trad professionals Michael Rooney, Aimee Farrell-Courtney and James Mahon.

They rehearsed, learned new skills, collaborated with young musicians from other counties and performed for a packed-out audience at a Grand Finale Concert at The Step House Hotel, Borris, on Thursday evening.

Music Generation Laois is a music education service is funded by Laois County Council (lead partner), Laois Offaly ETB and Laois Partnership Company.

'Music @ Mount Leinster' is supported through funding from the Music Generation National Partnership Programme.