Portarlington businesses and community groups urged to sign up to big event

Have you registered your business, sports club or community group for the Portarlington Enterprise and Community town day?

Portarlington is the latest local town to be selected for the prestigious Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town 2017.

This event takes place on Saturday April 22 in the Portarlington Community Centre from 11am-3pm.

Businesses, sports clubs and community groups in Portarlington are being encouraged to get involved in the upcoming 'Enterprise Town Event'.

To register email Maria at maria.harris@boi.com or call 087- 7550714, or alternatively contact the Love Port Office by emailing info@portarlington.ie or call in to our office in the Community Centre, or send us a pm through Facebook.

The spaces are limited and are being filled fast so please register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.