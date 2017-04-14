Mountrath Community School students reach out to others

Mountrath Community School students have had a busy month, starting with hosting an afternoon for the town's Golden Years Club in the school canteen recently.

Hosted by the MCS St Vincent de Paul group, there were great tunes performed for Mountrath's senior citizens, by the school caretaker Seamus Maloughney, accompanied by the school's trad group.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to share their skills and time with the local community,” said the principal Siobhan McCarthy.

“We really enjoyed meeting the golden years group,” said Conor Kilmartin.

Mid-month, third years went on a field trip as part of their research journal in religious education, to Solas Bride in Kildare, a state of the art eco friendly centre and hermitage retreat.

They learned about the culture and legacy of St Brigid's pilgrim path from author Sr Rita Minehan.

They studied the local heritage of woven crosses, the focus on contemplation, care of the Earth, peacemaking and social justice by St Brigid and the work of the Afri peace and justice organisation by Brigidines and Cairde Bride.

They also explored a prayer maze, the hermitages and Sacred Well of St Brigid, hanging white ribbons with their names on the tree above it. They then visited the icon of Brigid in the town's church, and Kildare round tower.

On March 20 to 24 a Positive mental health week was held by transition years and their teacher Katie Wallace.

Themes included 'Mind yourselfie' and 'walk in my shoes'. The students enjoyed workshops, games and activities, experiencing life in a wheelchair, and embracing individual differences with an odd shoes day.

'I couldn't believe how difficult it was in a wheelchair. I wonder how challenging it must be in busy streets,” Ruth Honner said.

“We all need to mind ourselves. This is so important with the exam stress that 3rd and 6th years go through,” said Anne Cuddy.

“The week was full of real learning opportunities, it is so important to 'mind yourselfie' as we face the challenges in life',” said Mrs McCarthy.