Students of St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise celebrate year of achievements

The students of St Mary's CBS Portlaoise celebrated another big year of achievement at the annual school awards last week.

Student of the Year was James Spillane who took home the Territt Memorial Cup along with a healthy haul of other awards.

The 2017 recipient of the From Each is Best Award was Colin Simms.

Sportsman of the Year Award went to Aaron Bergin.

The CBS Perpetual Shield went to Ruaidhrí Tierney.

The awards were addressed by the Principal Ms Maura Murphy and MC on the night was vice-principal Mr John Duggan.

Trinity College student and former CBS pupil Benn Hogan was distinguished guest on the night.

He gave an inspirational address encouraging students to get involved in many activities along side their academic work.

Former Dublin Gaelic Football All-Ireland winner Ger Brennan was the special guest.

Many families were there on the night to celebrate with teachers and students of the all-boy school.

Photographer Kevin Byrne was there to to get a selection of pictures of the award winners for the Leinster Express