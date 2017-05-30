Women of Laois ICA federation and guilds as busy as every

The recent weeks have been as busy as ever for Laois ICA federation and guilds.

Clonad ICA Guild had their AGM in Clonad GAA hall on April 12. The Guild is in its 46th year. There are ten members who regularly attend Federation meetings and support the Federation Charity each year.

They support a number of local initiatives including the Senior Citizens Party, Clean up Clonad week and the Cuisle Centre Walk. They also support the Peter McVerry Trust and the Mission in Raheen.

On Saturday 22nd April Laois Federation had their annual Craft Day hosted by Castletown ICA Guild. The courses that were available were basket making, photography, card making and small picture framing.

The Laois Federation AGM was hosted by Arles Guild in the Community hall on Wednesday 26th April.

There were no changes to the Federation Officers for the coming year

Federation President Anne Cass, Vice-President Betty Gorman, Vice-President Anne Payne, Treasurer Noreen Byrne and Secretary Vivienne Rigley.

There were two presentations on the night.

The Charity of the Year is supported by all guilds in the County raised €1,700 for Beach Haven Day Centre and the cheque was received by Caroline Lantry the Clinical Nurse Manager. It will enable them to purchase much needed equipment for their clients .

A presentation was also made to Lily Sheeran of the Borris-in-Ossory Guild for her many years as a member.

On Friday the 5th May Ratheniska ICA Guild held a Bereavement Mass for present and deceased members in particular remembering two of their recent members Mary White and Mary Ramsbottom, who was also a member of the ICA Choir.

The Mass was celebrated in the church of The Holy Cross in Ratheniska. The Guild was joined by the Federation President Anne Cass and other Guild members from across the County to pay their respects.

The ICA Choir also performed at the Mass.