Past pupil Fr Eoin Casey the special guest at St Fergal's College awards night in Rathdowney

St Fergal’s College Rathdowney in Laois recently held its Leaving Certificate Graduation Mass and Awards Night, with a special guest, past pupil Fr Eoin Casey OP.

Fr Eoin celebrated the mass with Parish Priest, Fr Martin Delaney. During his homily, the young priest reminisced about his time in St Fergal’s and his graduation in 2005.

Explaining how he had changed from training to be an accountant, to studying for the priesthood, he encouraged them to to be prepared to change their plans as they mature and discover their path.

In his address to the group Cllr John King, Chairman of the Board of Management encouraged the group to travel, to see the world, but to remember to come home too.

Fr Eoin’s father, John Casey the Year Head for the class of 2017, advised them to seize every opportunity available. He also advised them, as did Principal Áine O’Neill, to trust their parents to have their best interests at heart ad to seek their advice.

The presentation of awards followed the Mass.

Recipients included Sarah Handcock, Luke Herke, Daragh Carroll, Craig Saunders, Brid Lowry and Sarah Sherman. Lee Cleere was given the Robert Ryan Memorial Award for Engineering, and Rebecca Rutledge was awarded the Norma Cantillon Memorial Award for Art.