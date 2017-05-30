Laois patriots from Mountmellick rewarded for St Patrick's Parade efforts

People who braved the Irish rain on St Patrick's Day in Mountmellick rewarded for their efforts

The wild wet weather that hit on St Patrick's Day in Laois meant that everybody who took part in Mountmellick's parade deserves praise for their efforts.

Unfortunately, there can't be an official award for everybody who took part and the official awards ceremony took place recently in the Mountmellick Arts Centre.

Cllr Paddy Bracken presented the awards on the big night.

