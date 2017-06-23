Portlaoise student with partial sight loss runs 5km for NCBI

A twelve-year old primary school student from Maryborough National School raised over €500 for charity last week with a unique fundraiser.

Jordan Percy, who suffers from partial sight loss, ran a 5k around Portlaoise Public Park to raise funds for the National Council of the Blind of Ireland (NCBI), with the help of one of his teachers, Sue Barry.

Jordan, and Ms Barry, had no running experience prior to undertaking the challenge earlier this year, and they trained diligently to reach their goal of running a 5k. With Ms Barry acting as his guide, Jordan was fiercely committed to his training, and never missed one session from the time they started.

He also decided to raise some money for charity as past of his efforts to run the 5k, and he chose the NCBI, as it is a charity close to the heart of both Jordan and his family.

Starting in Portlaoise Public Park last Tuesday afternoon, Jordan and Ms Barry covered 4k in the grounds there, before they left the park and were joined by his sixth-class schoolmates, who ran the remaining 1k back to the school with him.

Once there, the whole school came out to cheer Jordan home, and he thanked everyone who came, offered support or made a donation to the cause.

It was a remarkable achievement for Jordan, who never let his disability deter him from his goal, and the money raised will now go towards helping others.