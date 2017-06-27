Abbeyleix South School's special day celebrates charity donation and health flag

There were double celebrations for Abbeyleix South National School last week.

Pupils and staff raised a HSE Health Promoting School flag, and then presented a cheque for €1586.76 to the Diocese that will help educate Ethiopian children.

The pupils raised the money at their Annual Sale of Work for Charity. Sixth class pupils, their teacher Mrs Mythen and Principal Mrs Wallace presented the cheque to Bill Kingston on behalf of The Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory and Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal, on a special day last Tuesday June 21.

The school has been working towards the health flag since 2015, supported by the HSE Health Promotion Department. All the pupils were involved led by a committee of six pupils, two parents and two staff members,

They aimed to improve the overall health and well-being of the school community, thereby raising self–confidence of pupils, and spreading the health message.

Activities included Mindfulness Mondays, yoga, a family walk/run, Food Dudes, Active Week, designing Health Heroes, growing vegetables and cooking, sports lessons and a mental health workshop.

They even created a new 2school motto: “Being Healthy Can Be Done, Being Healthy Can Be Fun. Stay Healthy, Stay Happy”.

Principal Mrs Wallace says it has been a very productive two years.

“Abbeyleix South National School received recognition as a Health Promoting School, last May and received a Certificate of Active Participation. We have now achieved a Health Promoting School Flag, for our school.

Well done to everyone, especially our health promoting school committee, on all the work which has been undertaken, in order to make our school an even happier and healthier place to work and learn,” she said.