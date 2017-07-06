Paddock National School jumped for joy on their Active Flag day recently

Laois Camogie player Aisling Burke and European Kettlebells champions from Mountrath Margaret Magee, Claire Conroy and Marie O'Keeffe, all visited Paddock National School recently to celebrate the raising of their Active Flag.

The pupils were presented with swimming certificates, and bench ball blitz winners received certs as part of the fun day, attended by families.

The Active School Flag is awarded to schools that strive to achieve a physically educated and physically active school community, and hold an Active School Week every year. The flag remains valid for three years.

ASF is a Department of Education and Skills initiative supported by Healthy Ireland. See activeschoolflag.ie

Photos by Alf Harvey.