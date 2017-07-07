Spirits high for end of year awards in Abbeyleix Further Education Centre

Students and staff at Abbeyleix Further Education and Training Centre (FETC) as gathered recently to celebrate the academic year and to bid farewell to the graduates of 2017.

Helen Kavanagh Centre Manager, congratulated students and staff on having survived a hectic yet immensely successful year in Abbeyleix FETC. She commended the General Learning Group and Art Craft & Design students on two splendid exhibitions in Dunamaise Theatre and Abbeyleix Library.

Students enjoyed trips to the beautiful city of Florence, 1916 Exhibitions in GPO & Collins Barracks to see Willy Russell’s play Educating Rita during the year. S

ix students represented the centre at National Adult Learners Forum in Croke Park. Abbeyleix FETC has always been a generous community and this year was no different with notable fund raising events for the local St Vincent de Paul and Alzheimer’s Society.

Students from each group were awarded for their tenacity, dedication and excellent attendance. The awards went to the following students:

Business Level 5: Patrik Weisser

Business Level 6: Antoinette Carroll

Community Care: Oyinloye (Keji) Ashriu

Healthcare Support: Martin Delaney

Leaving Certificate: Martina Mulhall

Art Level 5: Caroline Curran

Art Level 6: Sandra O’Neill

General Learning with Craft: Debbie Watts

The perpetual Michael Bowe Award or ‘Cup of Life’ was presented to Debbie Watts, General Learning with Craft by Patrik Weisser last year’s recipient. Debbie said she was both delighted and honoured to receive the award.

Michael Scully took photographs on the night for the Leinster Express.

For further information on all courses contact Helen Kavanagh on 057 8731127 or apply online at: www.fec.ie