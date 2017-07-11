Green Flag day at Portarlington's Presentation Primary School

Presentation Primary School Portarlington ended off an active school year by proudly raising their Green Flag, with songs, stories and dances.

Caretaker John Oakley and Aoife Cummins from the Green Schools Committee did the honours.

A Talent Show provided lots of entertainment, and all the 750 pupils went on an extra long track run around the school, showing the fruits of their work to improve fitness all year long.

Just over €1,000 was raised for their new school playground.

In September, the 750 girls will return to a school with a new playground, a running track and a new playing pitch.

Principal Cathal Ruane recently announce the new facilities.

“Sport has long been a great tradition in the Presentation and with this in mind the Board of Management aims to continue to promote student health & fitness by building a physical activity playground beside our infant yard. On the green area at the back of the school we will be putting down a 220m all weather running track and a new playing pitch. This will all be ready for the start of the new school year,” Mr Ruane said.

The Green Flag and fun day was rounded off with a treat of ice creams for everybody.

Photos by Michael Scully.