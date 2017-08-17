GALLERY

Leaving Cert: Top marks at Mountrath in Leaving Cert 2017

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Mountrath Community School produces a 625 point Leaving Cert student

Mountrath Community School in Laois was one of just a handful of secondary schools that produced a top drawer Leaving Cert.

Student Domhnall O'Farrell achieved the remarkable result of 625 points in his Leaving Certificate at the school. 

Read the story of Domhnall's sucess here

But there were many other high achievers at the Laois school and Paul Dunne went along capture some of the celebrations for the Leinster Express.