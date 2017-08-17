Leaving Cert: Top marks at Mountrath in Leaving Cert 2017

Mountrath Community School in Laois was one of just a handful of secondary schools that produced a top drawer Leaving Cert.

Student Domhnall O'Farrell achieved the remarkable result of 625 points in his Leaving Certificate at the school.

But there were many other high achievers at the Laois school and Paul Dunne went along capture some of the celebrations for the Leinster Express.