Enterprising Abbeyleix and Durrow blow away Storm Brian in Laois PICTURES

Storm Brian didn't get in the way of Abbeyleix, Durrow and surrounding areas in Laois at the weekend when community groups, businesses and clubs gathered to promote all that is vibrant and enterprising in the their communities.

Deputy Sean Fleming with Karen Flanagan, Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland, Durrow and Jason Ryan, Branch Manager, Bank of Ireland, Abbeyleix cut the tape to officially open the Business & Community Expo at Heywood Community School in nearby Ballinakill. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along to cover the event which took place in Abbeyleix and Durrow for the second time.