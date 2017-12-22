Photos from the Electric Picnic Residents cheque presentation night

More than 50 charities and groups from Stradbally and the wider Laois area, were recipients of cheques recently from the Electric Picnic Residents fund.

In total over €30,000 was donated to local good causes.

Every year the Electric Picnic Residents Committee in Stradbally is presented with tickets by organisers Festival Republic, in return for welcoming the festival to their village.

The residents pay a nominal €30 for the tickets, which goes into a fund to be distributed locally every December.

The committee were given 1,400 tickets, and they held the cheque presentation in St Mary's Hall in Stradbally.

Photographer Michael Scully was there on behalf of the Leinster Express.

Scroll through our images.