Rathdowney Live Crib is a mesmerising Christmas spectacle

The 17th annual Rathdowney live crib is now up and running in The Square of the town.

The animals on show include four beautiful real life reindeer, as well as a host of others.

This year the Crib is supporting the Laois Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

“All funding support is greatly appreciated by our Branch and we can assure everyone involved that every penny will be spent on supplying badly needed therapies, services and supports to our members here in Laois right through their life cycle,” said Michael Gorman of Laois Down Syndrome.

“In particular, we would like to thank Paddy Keyes, Noel Bailey, Lala O'Connell, Michelle Grady, Caroline Keys and all the crew for all their hard work and dedication in putting this wonderful event on each year.

“Please come along and support this great event, and at the same time support a great cause.”

This is the 17th year of the crib, which was started by Noel Bailey.

Noel is still going strong and spends every day at the crib.

The crib remains open until Christmas Day.

There is no fee, only donations which go to the Laois Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Make sure and like the Facebook page if you are unable to come in and visit the live crib you can see the live animals at facebooy/livecribrathdowney

Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express and you can see some of his pictures with this story.