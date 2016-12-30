Crow Black Chicken for the Square Bar

One to shake off the cobwebs of the post Christmas slump, blues band Crow Black Chicken will be rocking the roof off The Square Bar this Friday, December 30.

Since forming in 2009, Crow Black Chicken have earned back-pats aplenty for their charming Southern sound, most notably after their performance on the BBC Introductory Stage at Glastonbury in 2011.

Their debut album Electric Soup, released in June 2012, typifies this positive energy with 13 tracks of tooth-rattling rhythms and bluesy rock ’n’ roll vibes.

Upon the release of Electric Soup, the Tipperary-based trio have won the adoration of many, playing major festivals and countless venues across the country in 2012.

With extended invitations to play USA, UK and Europe in Summer 2013, there's never been a better time to catch Crow Black Chicken live.

Featuring Christy O'Hanlon on vocals and guitar, Steven McGrath on bass, and Gev Barrett on drums, this is one not to miss.

“Fans of Cream, Rory Gallagher and all things classic rock will adore this assured debut. Electric Soup is the real deal,” said Hotpress Magazine.