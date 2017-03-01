True life big screen tale really hits the mark

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is Miekkailija (The Fencer), a true-life touching drama about being needed and finding meaning in life.

Champion fencer Endel Nelis, while on the run from the soviet police in the early 1950s, took up a teaching position in a remote Estonian school. There, he became a father figure for the traumatised students, mostly war orphans, teaching them fencing as a way to overcome their loss, as well as his own.

The film screens tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1, at 8pm.