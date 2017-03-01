True life big screen tale really hits the mark

FILM

True life big screen tale really hits the mark

This week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre is Miekkailija (The Fencer), a true-life touching drama about being needed and finding meaning in life.

Champion fencer Endel Nelis, while on the run from the soviet police in the early 1950s, took up a teaching position in a remote Estonian school. There, he became a father figure for the traumatised students, mostly war orphans, teaching them fencing as a way to overcome their loss, as well as his own.

The film screens tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1, at 8pm.