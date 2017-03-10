Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance at Curtain Call show

Don’t miss the end of year show, ‘Gotta Sing, Gotta Dance’, from the wonderful students of Curtain Call Stage School, this Sunday at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

This magical performance, displaying the talents of over 250 enthusiastic young students from ages three to 17, is a show for all the family to enjoy.

The show takes place this Sunday, March 12, at 2.30 and again at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now, priced €15/€12.

Curtain Call Stage School s provides children with professional training in dance, speech and drama and singing.