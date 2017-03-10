A stroll through the Artist's Garden in Stradbally

The Laois Arthouse Gallery, presents ‘Winter Trees from the Artist’s Garden’, an exhibition of drawings by Mary Lee Murphy.

‘Winter Trees from the Artist’s Garden’ is a vibrant, unique collection of pencil drawings that were made outdoors over the winter months, of trees in the artist’s garden.

The exhibition will be officially launched this Saturday March 11 at 1.30pm by Lord and Countess Rosse of Birr Castle, Co Offaly.

Mary Lee Murphy is an artist based in the Sligo countryside but originally from Waterford. She typically works through the medium of wax resist and dye, transcending the traditional techniques of Batik, to create original and enduring contemporary pieces.

The exhibition runs from Saturday March 11 to Thursday April 13. Mary’s work is available at www.maryleemurphy.com