More retro dance fun at Electric Ireland stage

Electric Ireland always offer something fun and nostalgic at the festival having previously brought the likes of Bonnie Tyler and Mark McCabe’s Maniac 2000 to Electric Picnic.

Last year they threw the ultimate Throwback Party with acts such as Dr Alban, Snap and Bananarama and established a retro dance off challenge to keep everyone entertained during the day. #

This year more of the same magic is in store.

“Keep an eye out over the coming weeks to see what’s in store for 2017,” say EP.