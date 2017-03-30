Cycle to Electric Picnic and get a ticket

With Electric Picnic tickets all sold out, there is still a way to get there, by running or cycling your way into the Cosby estate, all while helping good causes.

Tour de Picnic, the annual charity cycle and run to Electric Picnic, is back for its ninth instalment and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Once again, Tour de Picnic will support three worthy charities: the ISPCC, The Jack & Jill Foundation and Headway.

The cycle sets off on Friday September 1 from Tallaght Stadium, with your camping gear transported for you, and the run goes from Athy.

Punters can sign up on the Electric Picnic website for a deposit of €50, which guarantees both a ticket to the festival and a place on the 80km cycle or the 15km run, provided you meet your fundraising target.

Each person must raise a minimum of €395 by Friday, August 11, the deposit is also counted towards your final fundraising total. The deposits will increase to €100 on April 1 and €150 on June 1.

The royal treatment includes the fully supported 80km cycle or the 15km run (supplemented by bus),an official Tour de Picnic jersey, snacks, water, packed lunch.

On arrival you can have an ice bath for those sore muscles, and a burger and beer to get you in party form.

It also includes return bus ticket and return bike transfer, and of course a ticket to Electric Picnic 2017.