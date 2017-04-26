Hairdressing model Anna Delaney is a vegan from Timahoe

Number four out of the 17 Laois Rose Contestants is Anna Delaney, 21.

She lives on the outskirts of Timahoe where she grew up on the family farm, where her love of animals formed the basis of a big life change.

“I have been roped into helping with cattle and sheep all my life. I can say I hate it but it is the reason that I turned vegetarian when I was eight and eventually vegan two years ago. Animals are a huge part of my life,” said Anna.

She is completing a course in Business Admin in Portlaoise Institute of Further Education. Afterwards she hopes to follow in the footsteps of her siblings and travel the world.

Last year the owner of the The Company hair salon in Portlaoise, Kevin Hogan, invited her to join his team of in-house models.

"This gave me the confidence to try new things, including applying for the Laois Rose," said Anna.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.