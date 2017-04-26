Laois Rose contestant Aine Doran is a healthcare student from Killeshin

Aine Doran, aged 20 is the fifth Laois Rose contestant, sponsored by MCM Engineering.

Aine is truly dedicated to caring for others, both in her career and as a volunteer.

From a family of six, from Killeshin in Laois, she is currently doing a healthcare assistant course in Carlow Institute of Further Education.

“After my course is complete I hope to work in a nursing home or a day care centre for older people,” said Aine.

Her hobbies are walking, music, films and socialising with her friends.

“I also do some volunteer work for Graiguecullen/Killeshin food kitchen which I really enjoy,” she said.

She is honoured to be a part of the 2017 Laois Rose selection.

“I am really glad to be taking part and I have really enjoyed meeting and socialising with other girls,” said Aine.

She will be one of 17 young women who will take to the stage for the Laois Rose Selection Night this Sunday April 30 in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm.

Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.