Youngest Laois Rose contestant Naomi Kerry loves animals

The youngest Rose this year is Naomi Kerry aged 18, originally from Mountmellick and now living in Portarlington, with a brief time spent living abroad.

“My mother was a single parent, when I was 4 we moved to London to make a new life but it didn't work out so we moved back to Portarlington a year later and have lived here ever since,” said Naomi.

Naomi is sponsored by The Rage Hair Salon in Portarlington.

She loves animals, especially her dog Ruby.

“She is 10 years old and we have her since she was a puppy,” she said.

Naomi graduated from Colaiste Iosogain secondary school in Portarlington last May and she decided to take a year out to travel.

“I want to experience life with open mind,” she said.

The Laois Rose Selection Night takes place this Sunday in the Heritage Hotel at 7.30pm. Audience tickets are €20, contact the Heritage Hotel or call Laois Rose co-ordinator Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611.