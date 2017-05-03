Abbey Leix estate book launch to be held at Heritage House

'Abbey Leix - An Irish Home and its Demesne' is being launched locally at the Heritage House in Abbeyleix county Laois this Friday May 5 at 6pm.

The beautiful hardback book, written by Irish country homes expert William Laffan and filled with photos, tells the complete history of the estate, from its beginnings as a 12th century monastery, to the modern day, the restored family home of Sr David Davis, who commissioned the book.

It received its national launch at Trinity College library last month.

John Mulholland, the CEO of Laois County Council will officiate at the launch. All are welcome.